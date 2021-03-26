Column: Will you make it out alive?

That kind of shameless blood gurgling is kind of their thing.

On the 2018 morning that students across the country walked out of their schools in honor of those killed in Florida by a gunman wielding an AR-15-style rifle, the NRA tweeted out a picture with this disgusting caption:

"I'll control my own guns, thank you."

Always too soon for their ilk to talk about gun control. Never too soon to step over the bodies of those killed by guns.

We hear enough is enough in Philly, too. Usually after another child is shot or killed, and politicians scramble to hide their complicity, and residents try to come up with all kinds of ways to get those in power to do what needs to be done.

A hunger strike — or two — to push the mayor to approach gun violence with the kind of urgency shown other crises in the city.

A plan to run 499 miles in honor of the same number of people killed in the city in 2020, most by guns.

Oh, you read that right. I'll tell you more about it in another column, but as I was talking to the man planning this run between April and the end of the year, I couldn't help but think what his extreme effort said about us.