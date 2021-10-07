Column: Will taxpayers subsidize new Bears stadium?

So, what could this move mean? Well, taxpayers, hang on to your pocketbooks. Don’t be surprised if the Bears come hat in hand wanting money from the state or municipalities to fund their endeavor.

"What we are seeing here is classic subsidy-seeking behavior," said Robert Baade, an economics professor at Lake Forest College. "The owners of the Bears are going to threaten to leave Chicago unless the city builds them a new stadium or assists them in some way."

Baade, who has written extensively about subsidies for professional teams, doesn’t claim any insider knowledge of what the Bears management is thinking. He bases his perspective on what he has seen play out in cities across the country.

"A modern stadium costs about $1.5 billion and they want someone to pay for it. I don’t see the Bears putting themselves at a competitive disadvantage by paying for it themselves. So, they are going to seek taxpayer support."

Michael Farren, an economics research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, said the cities and states that subsidize stadium projects never see enough new economic activity to justify their investment.

So why do politicians keep doing this?