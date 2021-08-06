Column: Why are we closed to Cubans?

Moreover, any country that gives a damn about the welfare of its people wouldn't force people who wanted out to cross a small ocean in a small boat. If Cuba was a free country, like Marxist Bernie and "the Squad" contend, it would allow its dissatisfied citizens to emigrate to the U.S. or elsewhere via safe ocean-going ships, or by airplane.

And if Mayorkas really fears the dangers of the trip across 90 miles of open-water, why doesn't he, assuming that he is a reasonable man, have a similar fear for the safety of families, women and children making the trek from Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Or is a 90-mile voyage across open-water really that much more dangerous than a 1,323 mile trip from Guatemala City to the Texas border? Are women and children really safer traversing deserts in the hands of drug cartels and across Covid-infested lands than they'd be in open boats? At least women and girls traveling in small boats with their families don't get raped.

Now, re-read President Biden's executive order. Is their any exception for "Cubans who show up in small boats?"

Bottom line. You're welcome if you risk your life and pay the drug cartels to bring you 1,500 miles to the U.S. You are not welcome if you risk your life in a small boat to come 90 miles without enriching the drug cartels.

So why are our shores closed to Cubans? I am just cynical enough to believe it is because Cuban refugees have the effrontery to vote Republican. Their experiences in the affairs of life have taught them never again to vote for socialists, Marxists or totalitarians.

John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit judge and a regular columnist.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0