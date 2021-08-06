Column: Why are we closed to Cubans?

Do you still believe what the Biden administration tells you? If so, wake up!
On March 3, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to increase "refugee admissions" into the U.S.
It reads:
"It is important to take this action today to remove any lingering doubt in the minds of refugees around the world who have suffered so much, and who are anxiously waiting for their new lives to begin.
"The United States Refugee Admissions Program embodies America’s commitment to protect the most vulnerable, and to stand as a beacon of liberty and refuge to the world. It’s a statement about who we are, and who we want to be. So we are going to rebuild what has been broken and push hard to complete the rigorous screening process for those refugees already in the pipeline for admission."
The executive order was consistent with his pre-election promises. Since the day Donald Trump was elected, President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, the "Squad," and virtually every Democrat have been proclaiming — or perhaps bellowing — that our Southern border must be open to refugees seeking to escape persecution in their native countries, that this country must take all comers, and that they must be released and given a date in the future when their claims of persecution will be adjudicated.
But now when the people of Cuba take to the streets to protest their government's one-party rule, incompetence, brutality, and violation of human rights, suddenly our country's doors are slammed shut by Biden's Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas. They will not be allowed entry here, even if they demonstrate genuine fear of being persecuted, imprisoned or tortured on their islands.
"If individuals make, establish a well-founded fear of persecution or torture, they are referred to third countries for resettlement. They will not enter the United States."
"Allow me to be clear: if you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States,"
"The time is never right to attempt migration by sea. To those who risk their lives doing so, this risk is not worth taking."
Fleeing from Cuba to the U.S., across 90 miles of unpredictable open sea, via small boat is undeniably a dangerous venture. You have to be absolutely desperate to do it. The gamble that Cubans take risking their lives in small boats should say to any open-minded American that life in millionaire-socialist Bernie Sanders' Cuban socialist paradise is a delusion of a deranged mind. No sane man would put his family in an open boat and cross 90 miles of open sea without calculating that living in Cuba is worse than dying at sea. Taking the trip is presumptive evidence of a good faith and genuine fear of being persecuted, imprisoned or tortured by Cuba's communist government.
Moreover, any country that gives a damn about the welfare of its people wouldn't force people who wanted out to cross a small ocean in a small boat. If Cuba was a free country, like Marxist Bernie and "the Squad" contend, it would allow its dissatisfied citizens to emigrate to the U.S. or elsewhere via safe ocean-going ships, or by airplane.
And if Mayorkas really fears the dangers of the trip across 90 miles of open-water, why doesn't he, assuming that he is a reasonable man, have a similar fear for the safety of families, women and children making the trek from Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Or is a 90-mile voyage across open-water really that much more dangerous than a 1,323 mile trip from Guatemala City to the Texas border? Are women and children really safer traversing deserts in the hands of drug cartels and across Covid-infested lands than they'd be in open boats? At least women and girls traveling in small boats with their families don't get raped.
Now, re-read President Biden's executive order. Is their any exception for "Cubans who show up in small boats?"
Bottom line. You're welcome if you risk your life and pay the drug cartels to bring you 1,500 miles to the U.S. You are not welcome if you risk your life in a small boat to come 90 miles without enriching the drug cartels.
So why are our shores closed to Cubans? I am just cynical enough to believe it is because Cuban refugees have the effrontery to vote Republican. Their experiences in the affairs of life have taught them never again to vote for socialists, Marxists or totalitarians.
John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit judge and a regular columnist.