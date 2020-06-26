Column: Why are the Democrats silent?

To that end, Gurlitt and his fellow commissioners set up a display near Berlin. The sale of art labeled by Hitler as "rubbish" and Goebbels as "garbage," was a failure. To spur sales, Gurlitt and his cronies publicly burned 1,004 paintings and sculptures and 3,825 watercolors, drawings and prints in front of the Berlin Fire Department. This "auto de fe" had its eﬀect. The Basel Museum and modern art enthusiasts scurried with cash in hand to the rescue.

All totalitarian governments and dictatorships operate on the premise that "error has no rights."

Today, conservatives are blocked from teaching and speaking at some colleges. Murals of Columbus are threatened at Notre Dame. George Washington's statue is destroyed. The Lincoln Monument is defaced. "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer", "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn", "Gone with The Wind" and "To Kill a Mocking Bird" may not be seen or read in some places. Doors at President Trump's rallies are blocked.

Conservative "speech" is to be silenced, shut down. A New York Times editor loses his job for publishing Sen. Tom Cotton's op-ed.

Where is the condemnation of all this by Democrats holding high oﬃce?