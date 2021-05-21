Column: Which vision to you choose?

By public law, Congress has directed the president by proclamation to annually designate the ﬁrst Thursday in May as a "National Day of Prayer." This year President Joe Biden became the ﬁrst known president to issue the required proclamation without mentioning God in it. Was that omission a mere oversight? Is there a God? If not, why pray? Without God, is there any objective good? Or is all "good" relative?
Two Americans have had diametrically opposed views on these matters. Read their words. You decide which road America should take.
American #1 was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
"There will be neither rest nor tranquility in America until the Negro is granted his citizenship rights. The whirlwinds of revolt will continue to shake the foundations of our nation until the bright day of justice emerges.
"But there is something that I must say to my people who stand on the warm threshold which leads into the palace of justice. In the process of gaining our rightful place, we must not be guilty of wrongful deeds. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.
"We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline. We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate into physical violence. Marvelous new militancy which has engulfed the Negro community must not lead us to a distrust of all white people, for many of our white brothers, as evidenced by their presence here today, have come to realize that their destiny is tied up with our destiny.
"We can never be satisﬁed as long as the Negro is the victim of the unspeakable horrors of police brutality.
"We can never be satisﬁed as long as our bodies, heavy with the fatigue of travel, cannot gain lodging in the motels of the highways and the hotels of the cities.
"We cannot be satisﬁed as long as the Negro's basic mobility is from a smaller ghetto to a larger one.
"We can never be satisﬁed as long as our children are stripped of their selfhood and robbed of their dignity by signs stating: for whites only.
"I have a dream that one day ... the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.
"I have a dream that one day even the state of Mississippi ... will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice.
"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
"I have a dream that one day down in Alabama little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls as sisters and brothers.
"I have a dream that one day ... the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all ﬂesh shall see it together."
American #2 is Saul Alinski, who has become the Apostle of the Left.
"What follows is for those who want to change the world — from what it is, to what they believe it should be. The Prince was written by Machiavelli for the "Haves" on how to hold power. Rules for Radicals is written for the "Have-Nots" on how to take it away."
"In this book we are concerned with how to create mass organizations to seize power and give it to the people. ... This means revolution."
"An organizer ... does not have a ﬁxed truth—truth to him is relative and changing; everything to him is relative and changing. ... We live in a world where 'good' is a value dependent on whether we want it. ... The Haves want to keep; the Have-Nots want to get."
"Life and how you live it is the story of 'means' and 'ends.' The 'end' is what you want, and the 'means' is how you get it. ... The man of action views the issue of 'means' and 'ends' in pragmatic and strategic terms. He has no other problem. He thinks only of his actual resources and the possibilities of various choices of action. He asks of 'ends' only whether they are achievable and worth the cost; of means, only whether they will work."
"[The Have Nots] hate the establishment of the Haves with its arrogant opulence, its police, its courts, and its churches. Justice, morality, law, and order, are mere words when used by the Haves, which justify and secure their status quo."
"One does not always enjoy the luxury of a decision that is consistent both with one's individual conscience and the good of mankind. The choice must always be for the latter.
"Action is for mass salvation and not for the individual's personal salvation. He who sacraﬁces the mass good for his personal conscience ... doesn't care enough for people to be 'corrupted' for them.”
"It is a world ... where men speak of moral principles but act on power principles."
"A leader ... must assume that his cause is 100 percent positive, and that the opposition's is 100 per cent negative."
Which dream is yours? Is there a God? Has he told us what is "good?" Or is "good" "relative?"
Does whatever we "want" become "good?"
What do you choose? Brotherhood? Hatred? Personal corruption for the mass salvation? Do the ends justify the means? Is the opposition always 100% wrong?
John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit judge and regular columnist.