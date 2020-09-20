Column: When the word 'safe' is a lie

Who knows? Views probably vary from coach to coach because our personal tolerance for risk varies, which is why some of us are shopping, eating out and partying on our stoops while others of us have barely left our basements since March.

But ah, yes, the "data-driven" approach.

Behold a fiendishly heinous compound adjective, another curse of the pandemic, that's now used to cover up personal desires and quests for power and money. "Data-driven" is intended to shut down any opposing arguments, as if some subset of data cannot be harnessed in service of the pre-existing values and interests of the person with the reigns.

It has a close cousin, too: "listen to the science," as if scientists have acted in agreement during the current crisis. As all scientists know, values and politics and prejudices and monied interests cannot be separated out of their field. Not now, not ever. Even if you think you are listening to the science, a wise head still mentally corrects for those things and filters the information through an individual's value system. Scientific purity is impossible.