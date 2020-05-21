Column: When out on a limb, be careful where to cut

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What would you call a man who climbs high up into an oak tree, crawls out to the end of a long branch 35 feet above the ground, and proceeds to cut through the branch which really needs to be cut off — between himself and the trunk?

Do you see a problem? A possible "unintended consequence?"

What do you call a man so intent on fixing an immediate problem that he never considers a significant "unintended consequence?"

In Congress, we call these people Democrats.

Do you think, my characterization is unfair? Let me give you just two conclusive examples that Democrats rush in to fix dire problems while giving no consideration to equally or more dire consequences.

Remember Senator Harry Reid? He was the Democratic majority leader in the U.S. Senate. The Republicans, for partisan political purposes, were blocking President Obama's judicial nominations. So Reid got a brilliant idea. Get rid of the Senate rule requiring a super-majority of 60 votes before a nomination could be considered.

Harry Reid fashioned a rule that allowed for consideration of judicial nominations upon a simple majority vote (51). Obama got his district and appellate judges. But what was the unintended consequence?