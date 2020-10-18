Column: When 'militia' is a loaded word

The Southern Poverty Law Center last year identified 576 "extreme antigovernment groups" in the country, including 181 self-styled militias, several of them in Michigan.

Late last week, our USA TODAY Network standards editor, Michael McCarter sent out this guidance:

"Avoid the terms militia or guard to describe an armed group of people. They may be using the term to convey authority they do not have.

"Be specific, and use phrases to describe who they are: armed men, armed men and women, etc. If the terms appear in the name of a group, they may be used in the name with a description of the group. If militia or guard appears in a quote, it may be used in the quote."

It's interesting that the FBI used the word "militia" in documents supporting the arrest of the plotters. I don't think any of us should underestimate the threat some of these groups represent to our democracy.

But McCarter is right, and we will avoid the term "militias" going forward.

The men taken into custody this week are innocent until proven guilty. But the crimes they stand accused of are acts of terror, not military valor. We should not be confused just because the alleged perpetrators claim to be motivated by patriotism, anti-fascism, or any other ideology.