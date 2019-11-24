It was not a good week for minority members of the congressional impeachment inquiry. Witnesses that they considered friendly have largely agreed that President Trump held up money for our Ukrainian allies until their new president, Volodymyr Zelensky, agreed to announce an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden.
Ambassador Gordon Sondland said, emphatically, there was a "quid pro quo" when it came to getting a White House meeting. Rep. Devin Nunes and company beavered away to undercut the validity of that statement — nothing in writing, on tape, or even stated in those precise terms — but the phrase hung in the air like a Sword of Damocles.
It is worth noting that the demand wasn’t for an actual investigation; just an announcement that one would be conducted. It also had be to made on CNN so that the clip could be used for gaslighting in the 2020 election.
This demand was based on the belief that Biden would be the Democratic nominee, something that can’t be taken for granted at this point. But Trump is impulsive and he jumped at what he saw as some easy campaign insurance. Now the ground for his reckless action has shifted, and no one can predict how the 2020 race will proceed.
One thing you can take to the bank: If the House impeaches, the Senate will acquit.
Still, Republicans continue to search for an alternative explanation for the president’s ill-considered action. Let’s take a moment to help them out.
Sen. Lindsay Graham advanced one last week: incompetence. He said that the administration was simply too chaotic to devise something as complicated as a genuine, sub-rosa quid pro quo. It is probably true that no one in the White House knows what’s coming next and — more importantly — why. That includes the president. Every day seems to require another rationale.
You have free articles remaining.
Another excuse might be habit. It has not been widely reported that Trump may have pulled the same stunt on Zelensky’s predecessor, Petro Pororshenko. About three weeks ago, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius reported that Porochenko wanted to get a meeting with Trump early in 2017, but was having no luck.
Then Rudy Giuliani went to Kiev to give a talk and met with Poroshenko and his corrupt prosecutor general Yuriy Lutsenko. Two weeks later, Poroshenko was in Washington, chatting with our president.
Ignatius notes that, after Giuliani talked to Lutsenko, corruption charges against Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort were shelved and Ukraine ceased cooperating with the Mueller investigation.
Ignatius asked: "Was there any implicit understanding that Poroshenko’s government would curb its cooperation with the U.S. Justice Department’s investigation of Manafort, who would later be indicted by Mueller?"
Apparently, Ukrainian presidents are charged an admission fee to visit the White House.
There may be a third excuse for Trump’s behavior: He doesn’t want to disappoint a trusted friend. Vladimir Putin is the man who advised Trump that Ukraine was not his ally, but an enemy; one that tried to subvert the 2016 election in favor of Hillary Clinton. In fact, if you looked closely, you might find the actual internet server used for that purpose.
That explains everything. Russia was innocent of the deed; Ukraine did it all. You may think that sounds ridiculous, but who’s a guy to believe? The entire United States government or your best friend?