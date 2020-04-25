Column: What's the harm in marijuana? After all, we need the money

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The State of Illinois is broke. Its pensions are grossly underfunded, and it's months behind on paying its service providers. So, where does Illinois ﬁnd more money?

Democrats in the Illinois Legislature and the governor, a Democrat, came up with a "brilliant idea." Legalize and tax marijuana.

The Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act was signed into law by Gov. J. B. Pritzker on June 25, 2019. It was amended on December 6, 2019. Illinois thus became the 11th state to legalize the limited use of marijuana.

On January 1, 2020, it became legal in Illinois for adults over 21 to legally purchase cannabis for recreational use from licensed dispensaries across the state. That possession is limited to not more than (a) 30 grams of cannabis ﬂower; (b) 5 grams of cannabis concentrate; or (c) 500 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product.

But when you are the 11th state to legalize the "personal use" of "pot," wouldn't reasonable and conscientious legislators and a reasonable and conscientious governor look at federal law under which sale and possession of cannabis still remain illegal?