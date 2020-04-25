Column: What's the harm in marijuana? After all, we need the money

The State of Illinois is broke. Its pensions are grossly underfunded, and it's months behind on paying its service providers. So, where does Illinois ﬁnd more money?
Democrats in the Illinois Legislature and the governor, a Democrat, came up with a "brilliant idea." Legalize and tax marijuana.
The Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act was signed into law by Gov. J. B. Pritzker on June 25, 2019. It was amended on December 6, 2019. Illinois thus became the 11th state to legalize the limited use of marijuana.
On January 1, 2020, it became legal in Illinois for adults over 21 to legally purchase cannabis for recreational use from licensed dispensaries across the state. That possession is limited to not more than (a) 30 grams of cannabis ﬂower; (b) 5 grams of cannabis concentrate; or (c) 500 milligrams of THC contained in a cannabis-infused product.
But when you are the 11th state to legalize the "personal use" of "pot," wouldn't reasonable and conscientious legislators and a reasonable and conscientious governor look at federal law under which sale and possession of cannabis still remain illegal?
And wouldn't you look at the experience of Colorado, the ﬁrst state to legalize it? I recently took a continuing legal education course. One of the presenters was Tim Thoelecke, Jr., a 1986 graduate from Duke University. Thoelecke is the founder and CEO of InOut Labs, based in Morton Grove, Ill. That company is a national provider of employee drug testing and wellness testing services. His company securely processes and delivers thousands of drug tests under private sector and state contracts. He is an active member of many professional associations related to drug testing. I refer to his materials with his consent.
During his presentation, he referenced the following facts:
• Since recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado, traﬃc deaths in Colorado in which drivers tested positive for marijuana increased 109%, while all traﬃc deaths increased 31%.
• Since recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado, traﬃc deaths involving drivers who tested positive for marijuana more than doubled from 55 in 2013 to 115 killed in 2018.
According to the National Safety Council:
• Employees who tested positive for marijuana had 55% more industrial accidents, 85% more injuries and 75% greater absenteeism compared to those who tested negative.
According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health:
• 11% of full-time employed Americans used illicit drugs in the past 30 days.
• 9.5% of full-time employed Americans used marijuana in the past 30 days.
The two best known cannabinoids in marijuana are delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and cannabidiol (CBD). THC is psychoactive, CBD is thought not to be.
Legally dispensed cannabis products are labeled to show the CBD and THC content. A product labeled as containing 100% CBD and 0% THC should not trigger a positive drug test for marijuana. But though labeled, a test of such products often does trigger a positive test for marijuana.
Conclusion: As much as 70% of CBD products understate THC content.
In Colorado there are now more marijuana dispensaries than Starbucks, McDonald's and Subway outlets combined.
According to an October 21, 2015, article in Science Daily, 30% of marijuana users suffer from a "Use Disorder," which is deﬁned as, "A problematic pattern of cannabis use leading to clinically significant impairment or distress. Typically includes a strong desire to take the drug, difﬁculties in controlling its use, persisting in its use despite harmful consequences, a higher priority given to drug use than to other activities and obligations, increased tolerance, and sometimes a physical withdrawal state." In short, users can't stay away from it. Almost sounds like "addiction."
Between 1995 and 2018, samples taken from cannabis seized by Drug Enforcement Agents, show a rising percentage of THC content. In 1995: 3.6% In 2002: 7.2%. In 2010: 10.36%. In 2018: 15.61%.
But quite apart from safety concerns, a reputable study shows that substance abusers are 33% less productive and cost their employers $7,000 annually.
So, if you really think marijuana use has no costs, you belong in the Illinois Legislature or behind the governor's desk.
John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit judge and a regular columnist.
