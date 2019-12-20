Column: What would CNN do?

Christmas is almost here.

Lately I've been wondering what would happen if there had been no Christmas 2,000 years ago, and if a man suddenly appeared on the streets of Moline today proclaiming himself to be the "Son of God?" What would we say? What would the churches say? What would the media say?

Two thousand years ago, when Christ appeared in what is now Israel and preached his message, he was crucified. What if he hadn't appeared then, but appeared now, preaching his same message?

We sometimes tend to forget that Christ said certain things that were at seemingly significant variance with what we have come to accept as his principle Gospel message of loving God and loving our neighbors as we love our selves, and caring for those in need. Many of the teachings that we tend to gloss over have come to be called the "hard sayings" of Christ. They are most often found in Luke's Gospel, and seem at variance with Christ's principle teachings.

Imagine for a moment that there was no Christ. No Christian gospels. No Christian faith. No Christian churches. And then imagine that all other faiths that we know today throughout the world in fact exist today. If Christianity did not exist, what faiths would predominate in the U.S.?