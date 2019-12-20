Column: What would CNN do?

Christmas is almost here.
Lately I've been wondering what would happen if there had been no Christmas 2,000 years ago, and if a man suddenly appeared on the streets of Moline today proclaiming himself to be the "Son of God?" What would we say? What would the churches say? What would the media say?
Two thousand years ago, when Christ appeared in what is now Israel and preached his message, he was crucified. What if he hadn't appeared then, but appeared now, preaching his same message?
We sometimes tend to forget that Christ said certain things that were at seemingly significant variance with what we have come to accept as his principle Gospel message of loving God and loving our neighbors as we love our selves, and caring for those in need. Many of the teachings that we tend to gloss over have come to be called the "hard sayings" of Christ. They are most often found in Luke's Gospel, and seem at variance with Christ's principle teachings.
Imagine for a moment that there was no Christ. No Christian gospels. No Christian faith. No Christian churches. And then imagine that all other faiths that we know today throughout the world in fact exist today. If Christianity did not exist, what faiths would predominate in the U.S.?
Now imagine that a man suddenly appears, teaching on the streets of Moline, Rock Island and Davenport. He preaches the entire message found in the four Gospels, while claiming to be the "Son of God." He says many things that appeal to his listeners, but then he also says:
"If any one comes to me without hating his father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters, and even his own life, he cannot be my disciple."
"A father will be divided against his son and a son against his father, a mother against her daughter and a daughter against her mother, a mother-in-law against her daughter-in-law and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law."
"Do you think that I have come to establish peace on the earth? No, I tell you, but rather division. From now on a household of five will be divided, three against two and two against three."
"I have come to set the earth on fire, and how I wish it were already blazing!"
"I tell you, do not worry about your life and what you will eat, or about your body and what you will wear. For life is more than food and the body more than clothing. Notice the ravens: they do not sow or reap; they have neither storehouse nor barn, yet God feeds them. How much more important are you than birds!"
"No one who sets a hand to the plow and looks to what was left behind is fit for the kingdom of God."
"Let the dead bury their dead. But you, go and proclaim the kingdom of God."
"I say to you, there are some standing here who will not taste death until they see the kingdom of God."
Would a 21st century Christ be crucified? Probably not. But what would other 21st century faith teachers say of a man with such a message? How would he be treated by CNN, Fox, MSNBC, and the New York Times? Would they focus on his teachings of peace and love, or would they focus on his "hard sayings?"
Would they make a good faith effort to understand the entirety of his teachings, or would they choose to misunderstand and say that his "hard sayings" were really the essence of his message, and that his teachings on peace and love were mere window-dressing?
What names would they call him? Lunatic? Nut? Trouble maker? Revolutionary? Terrorist?
("I have come to set the earth on fire ...") Would they diagnose him as schizophrenic?
Delusional? Manic? What if he repeatedly predicted his death? Would he be labeled, "paranoid?"
Christ of the Gospels did not take explicit positions on many modern issues. So, what if instead of handing our 21st-century Christ a coin and asking, "is it lawful to pay taxes," they asked him to state his views on abortion, gay marriage, homosexuality, transgenderism, and the legalization of marijuana? What if his answers did not square with those of the Associated Press, Newsweek, the Washington Post, MSNBC or CNN? What do you think they would say and write about him?
Would we even have Christmas?
I'm thankful that Christ came to us 2,000 years ago.
Merry Christmas to all.
John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit court judge.