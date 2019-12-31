Column: What to do with an unwanted ukulele

A trip to the post office informed me that this would be an international mailing, that I would need to complete a number of customs forms, and that the total cost would be in excess of the $23 that would be refunded to me. That was not welcome news.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At this point, I was considering giving up the effort — until I learned that Kohl’s was a drop-off point for Amazon returns. So my package and I waded through the crowds of shoppers at Kohl’s and approached the customer service desk.

At the desk, I learned that Kohl’s does indeed handle Amazon returns, but not international returns, so I was turned away. I was considering Federal Express when the customer service agent at Kohl’s read my return form and told me that it was a document that should be processed by United Parcel Service.

Undaunted and determined to return this item, I drove to the UPS distribution center in Milan and found myself at the end of a long line of last-minute Christmas shippers. After some patient waiting, I was told that I needed to go to a computer kiosk and complete the mailing instructions there. This was starting to affect my feelings for ukuleles and stringed instruments in general.

I completed the required forms, got in another line, and finally approached the clerk who I imagined would finally help me reach the end of this ordeal.