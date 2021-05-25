Column: What the world thinks of us

Familiarity and connections with the United States and its culture were also powerful positive influencers. People who had recently traveled to the United States or had a friend or family member there were far more likely to have a positive opinion of the U.S., while those with little or no association with the U.S. or its culture were more likely to hold anti-American sentiments.

Why, then, does the U.S. spend so much more money and effort on military tools and engagement? And how could we promote cultural, economic and educational ties — ties that ultimately feed into our local economies and businesses too? These are some questions the Biden administration should ask.

Second, our costly military commitments to treaty allies aren’t boosting our reputation. The United States has 55,000 troops stationed in Japan, 36,000 in Germany and 5,500 in Poland. These outposts might reassure our allies’ governments, but they do little to reassure the local public. When asked whether U.S. military involvement in their region promotes stability, citizens of Germany, Japan and Poland were unenthusiastic. Majorities in Germany and Japan either disagreed or had no opinion. U.S. military involvement was valued higher in Poland, but hardly by a landslide, with only 53.2% agreeing that it promoted stability.