Column: What's been missed in this year's Iowa caucuses

And thank you to all of Scott County caucus-goers who participated on Monday. While we planned for an increase in participation, the number of caucus-goers and out of town observers was at a level we have never seen. In our Bettendorf location alone, more than four tour buses showed up full of students from various places. I appreciated everyone’s willingness and patience to make it work.

Finally, I want to express my deepest gratitude to our volunteers — the precinct chairs and secretaries, those who secured the caucus locations and even those who volunteered on caucus night to assist with sign-in and crowd management. Seemingly forgotten in the other reports is the essential fact that the caucus is a volunteer-run endeavor. We estimate that in the lead up to and during the caucus, we had well over 500 volunteers who worked over 3,000 hours just in Scott County. Extrapolating that number out by 99 counties and two political parties, it’s nearly impossible to comprehend the passion and commitment Iowans have to this process.

Every four years, Iowa’s role in the election of our nation’s president is questioned and challenged. That conversation is again taking place, as it should. I believe that rural America must have a voice in our democracy. Iowans are no better than our fellow Americans, but our voices are just as important.

I am a proud Iowan. Given the division in our country, I firmly believe there must remain some means for neighbors to come together face-to-face and discuss the challenges facing our nation and who is the best person to address those challenges. I hope that regardless of what happens in the future, we still provide the opportunity for neighbors to come together as Iowans did on Monday.

Elesha Gayman is chair of the Scott County Democrats.

