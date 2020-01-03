Column: What it will require

We are five days into 2020, a point in time I never expected to see. I seem to belong in the last century, the middle of it in particular, and have no reasonable explanation for what I am doing still here.
Each new year begins with January, named after Janus, the Roman god who looks at what has been and what may lie ahead; an appropriate deity for a change of calendar. It is a time for summing up the past and anticipating what will come. At 90, I have a lot more to sum up than to anticipate.
Few of life’s changes occur at speed, The world evolves day by day, affording one ample time to adjust. It’s only when you look back over the decades that you realize just how unimaginable today’s world would seem to one living about the time I was born.
For example, I carry in my pocket an iPhone, far more versatile than the wall phone at my grandfather’s home in Greenwood, Mississippi; one you cranked to signal the operator and on which you enjoyed the company of folks who listened in on the party line. (As a bonus, my phone also substitutes for the Kodak box camera of the time.)
At my home in Memphis, Tennessee, the phone sat on a table, but there were still operators who answered with "Number, please." I still remember 3-1018, the Yellow Cab number I called so frequently that it is still lodged in my memory. Seven digit numbers were still a few years away.
Transportation was just beginning to change. To get around town in those days you used a streetcar or one of the new buses. Our longest walk to the nearest stop was about four blocks; the shortest, less than two. The wait for the next one was never longer than seven minutes. Automobiles were unnecessary and too expensive. On our block-long street there are only three car owners that I recall.
By the age of 10, I was ranging around downtown Memphis alone and safe. What drew me there were movie houses: the palatial Malco, two Loews’, and a Warner Brothers. I spent a lot in each. Carfare was seven cents each way, movie admission was eleven cents: exactly a quarter in all. If mom were generous and added a nickel; that meant popcorn. Second-run cinemas were spotted in most neighborhoods. Ours was the Royal, about three blocks away.
I was 10 years old when Pearl Harbor was attacked. Thus, the second World War looms large in my early teens. It was a cohesive time; we were united in the war effort, collecting paper, metal, and grease for the war effort, living with rationing stamps for sugar and meat. Each morning, I read the Commercial Appeal and clipped news stories about the war’s progress to summarize and read to my class.
Radio was dominant back then. The family gathered to listen every evening, just as they clustered around TV set years later; just as now we sit alone at the computer or bunched over a cell phone as the TV blares in the background.
All of the past is so distant, yet close in my memory. I have a better grip of those days than last week. From then till now, I have watched one dazzling change after another; not only in transportation, appliances, politics, and a myriad of electronic gadgets, but in society as well.
We can see dramatic differences in almost every aspect of life. It’s not just that we no longer have to hang washing fresh from the wringer in the back yard, but that attitudes have changed as well. The Great Depression prompted both government and individuals to take a sympathetic interest in the lives and well-being of others.
Washington’s New Deal set out to alleviate poverty by creating jobs, legalizing unions, investing in power for rural America, crafting Social Security, giving veterans a shot at the good life with the G.I. Bill and setting a template for progress that lasted until the 1980s.
In international affairs, we pushed creation of the United Nations; passed the Marshall Plan to hep rebuild and, ultimately, unite Europe; and worked to promote democracy around the globe.
The most important changes in us as a people began then, over 60 years ago, and have stuttered slowly, and steadily - if uncertainly - forward. Until now. The last 20 years have vacillated between thought and gut reaction, violence and social justice, aggression and non-violence. As this year begins, we seem to have paused to rethink everything. And everything hangs in the balance.
Are we going to continue working to eliminate racism in all its forms and correct this country’s gross income inequality? Can we look past technology’s many distractions to heal a badly wounded planet? Must we continue to drift toward oligarchy and dictatorship, or can we summon the bipartisan will to finally make the radical promise of our Declaration of Independence and Constitution real?
A New Year’s resolution won’t do it. It will take judgment, action, and not a little love.
Don Wooten of Rock Island is a former state senator and veteran broadcaster. Contact him at donwooten4115@gmail.com.