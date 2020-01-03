Column: What it will require

We are five days into 2020, a point in time I never expected to see. I seem to belong in the last century, the middle of it in particular, and have no reasonable explanation for what I am doing still here.

Each new year begins with January, named after Janus, the Roman god who looks at what has been and what may lie ahead; an appropriate deity for a change of calendar. It is a time for summing up the past and anticipating what will come. At 90, I have a lot more to sum up than to anticipate.

Few of life’s changes occur at speed, The world evolves day by day, affording one ample time to adjust. It’s only when you look back over the decades that you realize just how unimaginable today’s world would seem to one living about the time I was born.

For example, I carry in my pocket an iPhone, far more versatile than the wall phone at my grandfather’s home in Greenwood, Mississippi; one you cranked to signal the operator and on which you enjoyed the company of folks who listened in on the party line. (As a bonus, my phone also substitutes for the Kodak box camera of the time.)