Column: What is antifa? Mostly a myth

Indeed, Fox News might as well change its name to the Antifa Network, because over the past few years, according to a Lexis-Nexis search conducted in early August, it's broadcast the word 520 times, versus just 24 for CBS, 37 for ABC and 66 for MSNBC. In one July 2019 episode of Laura Ingraham's program alone, she or her guests said the word 59 times.

As the presidential election in November draws near, it's clear that conservatives are using the myth of antifa to pander to their base. But is it working?

To some extent, yes. According to a Rasmussen poll in June, almost half of respondents say antifa should be considered a terrorist organization, even though most of them probably couldn't tell you what it is, stands for, or wants.

Victor Klemperer, a Jewish professor of French literature who survived the Nazi regime, wrote in his book "The Language of the Third Reich" that "a foreign word impresses all the more the less it is understood."

Perhaps that explains the strange buoyancy of "antifa" in right-wing media outlets. But whatever the reason may be for its popularity, the purpose is clear.

"Political language," as George Orwell wrote in 1946, "is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind."

In most of the country, antifa is mostly wind. And its hot-air blowers are the kind of demagogues that history knows all too well.

Joseph Hayden, a professor of journalism at the University of Memphis, is writing a book on the recent history of fake news in America. This column was produced for the Progressive Media Project, which is run by The Progressive magazine, and distributed by Tribune News Service.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0