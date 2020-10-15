Column: What I would ask them

Mike Pence's hero is Reagan. Who is Kamala Harris'?

If Trump's role model is Jackson, who is Biden's? Harry Truman is an obvious choice. But in a way Biden is presenting himself as Dwight Eisenhower — a bipartisan unifier who will offer us a period of domestic peace and rest from ideological battle and national angst.

Second, I would ask both candidates about books — books that they have recently read, books that they treasured in childhood, books that help form the way each man looks at politics, government and life.

Presidents have to be able to absorb a lot of information fast. But they also need a frame for organizing information. Presidents who are or have been readers are constantly retooling their mental mainframe.

All leaders and complex personalities process information through a personal system of some kind — refining and organizing information not only through personality and character but according to acquired values.

Truman was a reader. So was John F. Kennedy. So was Barack Obama. It's not the only useful qualification for president, certainly. But I wish George W. Bush had read more books, just as I wish Obama had been a governor before he became president.