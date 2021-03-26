Column: What America must see

The rise in anti-Asian sentiment has been going on for a full year, but it’s important to remember that this is not the first wave. It frustrates me how quickly we forget that less than 80 years ago, one of our most progressive and revered presidents, Franklin D. Roosevelt, ordered all Japanese Americans into concentration camps. Or how one of the most violent lynchings in American history was done to the Chinese. And let’s not forget the incredible abuse and racial profiling South Asians endured and continue to endure post 9/11.

Every time I look at this country’s history, I see that women like me have always been denied a place. Afong Moy, in 1834, the first recognized Chinese woman to come to the U.S., was turned into an exhibition to American people, carted off to cities where people paid 25 cents to see her. This is also not the first time the media has failed Asian Americans. News outlets have long been criticized for failing to cover issues in Asian American communities, further marginalizing them in local decision-making, or when they do, for perpetuating stereotypes of the model minority. Likewise, while some blame former President Donald Trump for contributing to the rise in anti-Asian sentiment by calling COVID-19 “kung flu” or the “China virus,” he’s not the first politician to use such language. Senators called Chinese immigrants “rats,” “beasts” and “swine” before passing the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act, the first and only federal law to limit a group’s entry based on race.