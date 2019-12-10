Column: We need a lifelong, universal approach to psychiatric care

Whenever there is a mass shooting, two questions are repeated in the news and social media: Did the shooter have a history of mental illness? And why weren't warning signs identified earlier?

These questions reflect the barriers to better mental health care. Questioning whether the shooter ever had mental illness reinforces the false idea that some people experience mental illness while the rest do not, which is the foundation of stigma. Questioning why the shooter didn't have an earlier intervention highlights the lack of prevention in our current mental health system, which focuses on identifying existing illnesses. If we want to reduce the stigma of getting mental health care and prevent mental health crises, an updated approach to mental health care is needed.

Primary mental health providers, as I described in the Journal of Clinical Psychology in Medical Settings, is an approach that addresses stigma and prevention in which general practitioner psychologists, like primary care physicians, would be primary care providers for people to receive regular mental health checkups and prevention, and would be the first stop for mental health care.