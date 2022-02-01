Column: We live in perilous times

Our nation finds itself in perilous times. We are confronted with a pandemic for which we have a cure. Yet far too many have chosen to ignore or reject it. Largely as a result, our hospitals and clinics are stretched to the breaking point, and at this writing more than 860,000 of our fellow citizens have perished. Put in perspective, this is almost double the number of Americans killed in all of World War II; and 100,000 more than all those who died in the most bloody past conflict in our nation’s history, the Civil War.
Meanwhile, crises due to climate change have become almost routine. From devastating tornadoes throughout the Heartland last December, to devastating forest fires destroying whole towns in California, to polar air masses paralyzing Texas, extreme weather in 2021 alone generated $20 billion-plus disasters.
But the perils we face go beyond health and climate crises. On the political front, we have seen an extreme sort of partisanship organizing nationwide against citizen’s right to vote. More than 18 states with Republican majorities have already adopted legislation to limit such things as early voting, voting by mail, and even giving water to voters waiting in long lines to vote. These limitations stand to hurt mostly working folks, the elderly, and others who rely on generous voting rules to exercise their franchise.
Why would legislatures take such seemingly undemocratic measures, particularly when the 2020 election was among the fairest and most inclusive in our nation’s history? Largely because of false claims of voter fraud peddled by the sore loser of our last presidential election. Despite bi-partisan election commissions across the country affirming Donald Trump lost by over 7 million votes and courts rejecting over 60 lawsuits asserting his false claims, GOP leadership appears keen to support Trump’s lies about voter fraud.
If this isn’t bad enough, this same former president goaded his more rabid following to stage a violent attack on our nation’s capitol in January, 2021 to prevent the orderly transfer of power prescribed by the Constitution. By any reasonable definition, Donald Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 in urging the violent overthrow of our government amounted to treason.
Thus, we have a lying, frequently bankrupt and treasonous individual—who became president solely because of an anachronistic electoral college despite losing the popular vote in 2016 by more than million votes—calling the shots for a major political party. In an equally bizarre twist of affairs, even some of those most directly threatened in January, 2021, like Kevin McCarthy of California, Ted Cruz of Texas, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, now eagerly bow to Trump while back-pedaling on their earlier statements critical of his actions on Jan. 6.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, packed with at least two new justices appointed through highly partisan machinations, recently undercut President Biden’s attempt to curb the pandemic by mandating vaccines for large employers. In what has to be one of the more reckless and irresponsible judicial actions in memory, the Supreme Court seemingly ignored a health crisis that’s killed more than 860,000 of our fellow Americans by striking down a vaccine mandate that could have finally helped bring this crisis under control. The court thus prolonged the problem and furthered confusion among the states left to follow vastly different approaches to Covid, such as we’ve seen locally between Illinois and Iowa. They’ve also confounded an already overburdened public health care system as well as large employers with figuring out how to manage to the Covid crisis.
And if all this wasn’t bad enough, two Democratic senators—Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona—in an equally bizarre insistence on bi-partisanship, have refused to go along with federal voting rights protections they claim to support unless Republicans agree to them. One wonders under what rock these two senators have been hiding while the Republican juggernaut on voting limitations has rolled across the land, disdainful of Democratic concerns or votes.
Yes, we do live in perilous times.
Yet, the problems are all of our making. They can likewise be resolved by us. It will take a firm rejection of the falsehoods, seditious, and dishonest political attitudes promoted by certain national figures. It will also take Democrats and others of good faith standing together as determinedly as Republicans have, only to protect our constitutional rights rather than to undermine them.
And, yes, we do need to work together for the well-being of our country. But collaboration is a two-way street. Both parties need to embrace it. Absent this, a degree of partisanship in defense of our democracy needs to be practiced as aggressively as partisanship has been by those seemingly opposed to it.
Mark W. Schwiebert, a lawyer, is a former mayor of Rock Island and an occasional columnist.