Column: We live in perilous times

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, packed with at least two new justices appointed through highly partisan machinations, recently undercut President Biden’s attempt to curb the pandemic by mandating vaccines for large employers. In what has to be one of the more reckless and irresponsible judicial actions in memory, the Supreme Court seemingly ignored a health crisis that’s killed more than 860,000 of our fellow Americans by striking down a vaccine mandate that could have finally helped bring this crisis under control. The court thus prolonged the problem and furthered confusion among the states left to follow vastly different approaches to Covid, such as we’ve seen locally between Illinois and Iowa. They’ve also confounded an already overburdened public health care system as well as large employers with figuring out how to manage to the Covid crisis.