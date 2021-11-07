Column: We have not left the room. We are here.

Many opinions have been circulating, as well as media attention, in regard to things that are happening around Alleman High School in Rock Island — the “school on top of the hill” as it is affectionately known by many devoted alumni, donors, families and students.

As the superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, I have been the recipient of many communications where a “call to action” and a “firm response” were urgently sought. A common theme in these communications has always been, “Why is the Diocese of Peoria ignoring us or refusing to act to save the school?”

Well, we are here; we never left. It has never been our intention to close Alleman High School — one of the six diocesan secondary schools and the only one that serves the northwestern portion of the 17,000 miles that make up the Catholic Diocese of Peoria.

But there has been change for our schools, and experience tells us that people tend to resist change. As an example, past decisions on school governance resulted in a shift away from what is known in common parlance as “school boards.” Unfortunately, this change brought with it a loss of communication between Peoria and our high schools. Lesson learned.