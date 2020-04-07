Column: We are brave

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During World War II, our military forces did their duty on the front lines to keep America safe. Folks on the homefront had important duties as well. Rosie the Riveter will always represent the women who left their homes to join the workforce for a country in need. Factories churned out ammunition, guns, aircraft, tanks and seaworthy vessels by employing women and revamping their factories to create whatever was needed. Ration stamps were used for fuel and food that could not be grown in victory gardens. Routines were disrupted. People got married, died and gave birth in places too far from home to be surrounded by family. Life as Americans knew it was altered, uncertain, and scary; but perseverance, resilience, and bravery were stronger than fear, confusion and dread.

General George Patton stated, "Courage is fear holding on a minute longer."

Fear has tightened its wicked hold on many of us right now. Our enemy is a virus we are learning more about as it further invades our nation. The unknown causes fear because we don’t know what to expect. We know the havoc the virus has created in other countries and we hope to limit the severity of it’s course in the United States.