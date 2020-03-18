Column: Washing our hands to Gloria Gaynor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now we’re leaning about social distancing. As an introvert, I rather enjoy having a built-in excuse to blow off a large gathering to stay home and binge watch "Better Call Saul." But even for us introverts, social distancing gets tiresome. We want to see our friends. We want to go out for a pint or get dinner at our favorite restaurants.

We may even want to have a laugh over shrimp cocktail and get grossed out by our microbiologist cousin.

This is not the time for that. This is the time to flatten the curve of COVID-19, not just for our own health, but for the health of our friends, family and communities. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that all Illinois restaurants be closed except for pick-up and delivery orders. (Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has now done this, too). This will hurt a lot of businesses, but it’s the right move to make, according to all the pandemic experts.

If you want to help your favorite restaurants, this would be a good time to call them to order a gift certificate. You’ll help a local business weather this crisis, and you can treat yourself to a nice meal when this is all over.