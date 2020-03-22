Column: Waiting for COVID-19

After a strange winter the woods behind my place beckons and it’s time to sharpen the axes. This year I may treat myself to a new 30-inch bow saw. Today’s bow saws are never quite as industrial-strength as I’d like, but I suppose that market is long gone. Only old men still use hand tools. The once dry creek bed down in the hollow has been flowing for a couple of years and a couple of eroding banks need some attention this spring. I may call a neighbor to help with that one.

Oh, back to the coronavirus. Other than chainsaws, I don’t fear much, but I do fear disease. Hospitals may offer comfort for some but I do everything I can to avoid them. Hospitalization for me is when you give in and admit you didn’t pay attention in biology class until the day the cute blonde became your lab partner, and by then it was too late. Thus I am forced to consult with doctors and nurses, all fine people mired in an imperfect system. And if the worst happens and I can no longer swing an axe, loved-ones will hover around my hospital bed, all wearing hazardous materials suits, but it’s OK.

In the meantime, or perhaps while I wait for the virus to find me, I will enjoy whatever time I have left, and how could I not? My two cats are sleeping happily in front of the stove in my living room, Nat King Cole is on the radio, the little glass of scotch is terrific, the sun has set, a book by Minnesota writer Bill Holm is on my lap, and I have plenty of toilet paper.

Kurt Ullrich lives in rural Jackson County, Iowa. His book "The Iowa State Fair" is available from the University of Iowa Press.

