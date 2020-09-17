Column: Vote against retaining Kilbride

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I respectfully ask voters to cast a No vote against Thomas Kilbride in this election. Kilbride has already been a state Supreme Court judge for 20 years. He is seeking another 10 years, or 30 years total on the bench. Enough is enough.

Worse, Tom Kilbride is on the bench almost solely because of nearly $4 million in campaign cash provided by Mike Madigan, the corruption-tainted speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives and longtime head of the Chicago Democratic Party.

Kilbride has returned the favor to Mike Madigan, by always deciding cases the way Mike Madigan wants. Let me explain.

Illinois and Chicago in particular are known for political corruption. It hurts our state. Now Madigan is again embroiled in scandal. The huge electric utility Commonwealth Edison recently admitted in court that for 10 years (!) it has been bribing close associates of Mike Madigan, including the best man at Madigan’s wedding, in order to get Madigan’s okay to pass its legislation.

It is time to send a message to corrupt politicians, by rejecting judges and elected officials who are tied to Madigan.