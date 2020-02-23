Column: Viruses never stop evolving

It’s hard to relate what happened in1918 with what we usually think of as the flu: a runny nose, perhaps a headache, upset stomach, feeling of being wrung out for a few days, and then recovery — one which could be delayed, if not aborted, by a shift into pneumonia.

But don’t be deceived, The flu claims an average of 58,000 lives in this country each year, with the 2017-2018 total of nearly 80,000 the highest count in recent times. It’s too early to tell how this new virus might play out if it cannot be contained.

You may have followed the plight of the Diamond Princess, an 18-deck, luxury cruise ship which was put into quarantine when it docked in Yokohama. An 80-year-old passenger who had left the boat in Hong Kong was diagnosed with a new form of coronavirus, so all 3,700 passengers and crew were confined to the ship in an attempt to halt the spread of the disease.

It was the only thing authorities could think to do. There is no defined way to treat it, nor a vaccine to safeguard the general population. It will take about a year to develop one.

Unfortunately, the shipboard quarantine seemed to function as an incubator and the disease spread. Only now are passengers with no obvious sign of infection being released — into further quarantine on shore.

