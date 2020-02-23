Column: Viruses never stop evolving

Now that two cases of coronavirus have surfaced in Chicago, people in the Midwest are starting to pay closer attention to what authorities fear may blow up into a pandemic, one reminiscent of the outbreak of influenza which is said to have reduced the world’s population by a third 100 years ago.
It was called the Spanish Flu, even though it probably got its start in Kansas in the spring of 1918. Within six months, it had changed into a deadly affliction that raced around the globe, killing people so rapidly that morgues, mortuaries, and churches were overwhelmed. About 195,000 Americans died in the month of October alone.
It is estimated that 500 million people were infected worldwide, of which 30 to 50 million died, including 675,000 in the United Sates. This came hard on the heels of the insane slaughter of World War I (40 million killed overall; roughly half of them civilians).
Put the two figures together and you have something approaching the monumental tolls taken by medieval plagues.
If you research local records for the fall of 1918, you will be appalled by the number of deaths that occurred. You’ll also be shocked by the fact that the disease seemed to spare the young and old while decimating the population of young adults. "The Lost Generation" is an appropriate term for that staggering death toll.
It’s hard to relate what happened in1918 with what we usually think of as the flu: a runny nose, perhaps a headache, upset stomach, feeling of being wrung out for a few days, and then recovery — one which could be delayed, if not aborted, by a shift into pneumonia.
But don’t be deceived, The flu claims an average of 58,000 lives in this country each year, with the 2017-2018 total of nearly 80,000 the highest count in recent times. It’s too early to tell how this new virus might play out if it cannot be contained.
You may have followed the plight of the Diamond Princess, an 18-deck, luxury cruise ship which was put into quarantine when it docked in Yokohama. An 80-year-old passenger who had left the boat in Hong Kong was diagnosed with a new form of coronavirus, so all 3,700 passengers and crew were confined to the ship in an attempt to halt the spread of the disease.
It was the only thing authorities could think to do. There is no defined way to treat it, nor a vaccine to safeguard the general population. It will take about a year to develop one.
Unfortunately, the shipboard quarantine seemed to function as an incubator and the disease spread. Only now are passengers with no obvious sign of infection being released — into further quarantine on shore.
Given this background, you can understand why the world is beginning to panic over this latest form of coronavirus, which suddenly popped up in Wuhan City and has already appeared across the planet.
So what is this new threat and where does it come from?
Coronaviruses are a sizable family of viruses common in many animals, from bats to cats, cattle to camels. On rare occasions, they can leap to humans, which seems to be what happened with the latest outbreak in China.
Prior to that, two such viruses had transferred from bats and spread as MERS and SARS. This latest is is officially SARS-CoV-19, shortened for news coverage to covid-19.
It has been traced to a specific shop in Wuhan. Early cases were found in those who had stopped at the popular site for traditional medicine. When the infection was found in those who’d never been there, the alarm sounded: it was transmissible from human to human.
Viruses leaping from animals to humans is a dangerous proposition. The lethal Ebola came from monkeys. Influenza originally transferred from animals such as birds and pigs. We carry the virus around in our throats and can spread it by personal contact. Airborne forms are particularly worrying, because they live in the air we breathe.
The best defense against such infections is a vaccine developed for a specific virus. Unfortunately, the virus has to show up before scientists can get a fix on it and start the lengthy process of developing something that can prevent it.
Compounding the problem is that viruses mutate constantly. (Yes, evolution is real and, while it takes centuries for humans to change, in the microscopic world it occurs in seconds.) That’s why you need a flu shot every year. Viruses never stop evolving.
Because so many people travel across the globe so easily, covid-19 has already been found in Asia, Europe, Australia, Egypt, and North America. There’s no reason to think it won’t continue to spread — and change as it spreads.
Until we have a vaccine, we have nothing specific to fight it, apart from quarantine. And, as we have seen, that isn’t guaranteed to do the job.
All of which means that something like a repeat of the 1918 pandemic may be possible. However, don’t immediately expect the worst. We can’t be sure just how intractable this challenge is going to be.
Don Wooten of Rock Island is a former state senator and veteran broadcaster. Contact him at donwooten@qconline.com.