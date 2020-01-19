Column: Trust the voters with local control

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Despite the prevalence of preemption, about two-thirds of voters in affected states have heard "very little or nothing about it," according to a January 2018 survey.

I was largely unaware of the practice myself until this past April, when I was elected to the city council of my hometown of Middleton, Wis. I had run and been elected on the promise of delivering change. On assuming office, my eyes were opened to how much my hands would be tied when it came to actually delivering it.

Preemption has long been a favorite tool of Republicans in Wisconsin. Since 2011, municipalities in the dairy state have been prohibited from addressing local employment laws, plastic bag pollution, rent control and myriad other pressing policy issues.

Early into my city council tenure, I was contacted by a group of constituents who were concerned about the proposed expansion of a quarry mine adjacent to their neighborhood. If the plan were to materialize, several constituents' homes would be within 300 feet of the excavation.

Several municipalities collaborated together to challenge the mine's expansion. Unbeknownst to us, state legislators had attempted to thwart our efforts by inserting language to outlaw municipal regulation of quarries into their biannual budget.