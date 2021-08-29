Column: Trumpism in Arizona

I would like to share with you a brief conversation about politics that I didn't want to have. But the man in the Arizona bar sitting a couple of stools down from me was persistent, so I reluctantly engaged.

He first brought up President Joe Biden's handling of Afghanistan, specifically the "idiocy" — his word, not mine — of making a deal with the Taliban in the first place. When I pointed out that it was the former president and not the current one who negotiated the deal — going so far as to pull up video of Donald Trump bragging about making the deal — the man pivoted to Hillary Clinton's email. The Fox News buzzwords just kept coming. It was like playing a drinking game at Tucker Carlson's house.

The best part was when he said the electoral college had to be protected so that California and New York don't "ruin our democracy." I asked how a system saves democracy when it allows the candidate with fewer votes to claim victory?

He paused for a moment. Then went back to Clinton's emails.

But, hey, at least he paused.