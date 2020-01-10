Column: Trump's new rules of engagement

On Dec. 31, President Trump ordered U.S. air strikes against five Hezbollah targets, killing some 25 Hezbollah fighters, in retaliation for an attack on an Iraqi coalition base that killed one U.S. civilian two days before. Did it do any good? Did the strikes stop Soleimani from hustling off to Baghdad to plan attacks on our embassy there? From supplying weapons to the "protesters?"

Iran is on the verge of gaining nuclear weapons. Once they have them, how do we stop them? Do we have to wait until they launch a surprise nuclear attack on Israel?

Warfare is changing. President Trump has made clear that he has no interest in becoming engaged in a land war in the Middle East. From what happened to General Soleimani, it appears that we have technologies that allow us to track a top Iranian general traveling from Iran to Baghdad. That strongly suggests we have like capability to track and take out Iran's supreme religious leader, its president, its key nuclear scientists or its military leaders.

If Iran keeps up its provocations, Soleimani may not be the last American-hating Iranian to be terminated.