Column: Trump's limitless cruelty

It was hardly surprising that, on the night he was being impeached, President Donald Trump was raging on stage at one of his raucous political rallies, this time in Battle Creek, Michigan, mocking and denigrating anyone and everyone who doesn't bow to him. But he then went even further, showing that his cruelty really has no limits.

He imitated Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., whose husband, former Democratic congressman John Dingell, died in February at age 92 of complications from prostate cancer. Trump launched into a sing-songy, whispery rendition of what he says she asked him - to lower flags to half-staff - and then her grateful response, which included (according to Trump) her saying that her husband was looking down from above.

Then he aimed for the jugular, saying that maybe John Dingell was "looking up" from below. So, to be clear, the president of the United States went to the home state of a congressman who died not that long ago and snarked that Dingell might be in hell. For probably the first time ever, some in his crowd of die-hard fans groaned.

