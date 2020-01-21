Column: Trump's economy a worry for Democrats

The economist Stephen Moore tells us wages have been going up four times faster than what we saw in the slow-walk Obama recovery, but guess what. Apparently paying more attention to Biden than to those in the know, Elizabeth Warren, who is worth $12 million, said the economy was working only for those at the top, not for anyone else. In lower tones with more nuance, Pete Buttigieg said something similar. Biden, worth something like $9 million, agreed the wealthy were the only ones doing well. Tom Steyer, the only billionaire in the room, seemed on board and noted he was giving his money away. Bernie Sanders, the owner of three homes, did not say he was giving two away but hissed about the greed and corruption of the corporate elite who are actually doing more for America than the political elite running for president.