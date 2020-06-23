Column: Trump misses an opportunity

So it's not what Trump did but the way he did it. The court, though, didn't "punt," as Trump claims, it flagged him for illegal procedure.

And the rest of his tweet about the Democrats not negotiating is self-serving gibberish. In fact, Trump had agreed to a bipartisan deal that included some funding for his cockamamie wall, but under pressure from the hard-liners he moved the goal posts (OK, OK, enough of the football metaphors) and the deal died.

Since then, the Democrats understandably haven't bothered to negotiate with Trump over the issue.

But here's the thing: DACA enjoys significant popularity across the political spectrum, with the notable exception of the immigration hard-liners within Trump's inner circle and electoral base.

Developed by President Obama after Congress failed to address the one-off circumstances of the "Dreamers" — people living here illegally after arriving as children — DACA protected some 700,000 people from deportation so long as they met certain criteria (basically, that they were living lawful, productive lives).

These folks have by and large been raised as Americans, educated at taxpayer expense, added to the economy and, in many cases, started families with U.S. citizen children as dependents.