Column: Trump is getting played by China

If the president strikes the deal now, markets will surely go up in the short term - but late next year, the deal's weaknesses will be laid bare. If China doesn't do everything it's promised by the time voters go to the polls, Trump will bear the brunt.

As the election nears, the pressure on Trump to keep the market up and avoid any crises will only increase. Beijing knows that — and it's calculating that the U.S. president will have little leverage if China doesn't hold up its end of the bargain.

A bad deal is worse than no deal. That's why Trump was right when he said last week he likes the idea of waiting until after the election to make a deal with China.

"He is trying to pivot to negotiating and dealmaking for the last year of the first term. He wants to show he's the dealmaker in chief," said Tom Wright, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. "But he doesn't necessarily need [signed] deals for that strategy to work."

Trade hawks inside the administration have long argued that a deal on these poor terms will be a bad story for Trump — and they are right. He would be much better off turning down the deal on the table, maintaining the pressure and keeping the negotiations alive.

If he gets reelected, Trump will have all the leverage in the world to do what he's wanted to do for more than 30 years — finally stop China from taking advantage of the U.S. economy. But if he gets played now, the best and perhaps last opportunity to pressure Beijing to really change its bad economic behavior could be lost forever.

Josh Rogin writes for The Washington Post.

