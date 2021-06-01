Column: Treating people with respect

In the second formulation of his categorical imperative, the German philosopher Immanuel Kant (1724-1804) advises, "Act in such a way that you always treat humanity, whether in your own person or in the person of any other, never simply as a means, but always at the same time as an end." That was good advice when he wrote it more than two centuries ago. It continues to be good advice today.
The second formulation of Kant’s categorical imperative is sometimes interpreted as suggesting that we should never use other people as a means to an end. However, that is not what it says. Rather what it says is that we should not treat other people simply as means to some end to which we might aspire.
In real life, which, of course, is where all ethical decisions are made, we often use other people as means to accomplish something that we would like to see done. For example, if we hire someone to mow our lawn, we are using that person as a means to keep our lawn looking nice.
This happens on a much larger scale as well. When Deere & Co. hires people to work on the assembly line at the John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline building the shiny green combines that many of us believe are the best combines on the market, these workers become part of the means of production.
Many of us are part of the means that enable other people to accomplish what they aspire to accomplish. For example, those of us who teach are part of the means that enable students to acquire a high quality education.
There is nothing at all wrong with using other people to help accomplish things that we would like to see accomplished. Nor is there anything at all wrong with we ourselves being means that help enable other people to accomplish what they would like to accomplish. Kant would not have any problems with any of this.
Problems arise, however, when people are treated only as means without also being treated as ends themselves – that is to say without being treated with respect and dignity and with just compensation. The history of industrialization is full of examples of workers being exploited with disregard for their humanity. Garment workers in the sweatshops of New York. Coal miners in Pennsylvania and elsewhere. Low wage workers in factories without adequate ventilation and other safety measures. Though Kant wrote prior to much of the Industrial Revolution, that was the sort of thing he had in mind.
There is another part to this as well. We ought not allow ourselves to be treated simply as means to what others might wish to accomplish. Sometimes we are our own worst enemies, "selling our souls" to the companies or other institutions that employ us or succumbing to blind ambition that destroys our own humanity.
It doesn’t have to be that way. It is possible to treat other people with respect and dignity, even as they are means of accomplishing things that we want to see done. It is possible – indeed it is incumbent on us – to treat the person we hire to mow the lawn with respect and dignity by being polite and cordial to that person while providing fair compensation.
I conclude with a happy story during this very difficult year. For those of us in higher education, as for many others, the pandemic has posed challenges we never imagined that we would have to face. Whether teaching online, as some of us did, or teaching on-campus, we all worked incredibly hard, as did those in facilities management, the food service and other crucial areas.
Then something totally unexpected happened. Acting on the recommendation of the president of the college, the board of directors voted to give all full-time and part-time employees bonuses at the conclusion of the academic year – something that never before had happened during the 47 years I have been a member of the faculty.
One of the nice things about the way this was done is that everyone received the same bonus. The hourly employees who worked hard doing deep cleaning to mitigate as much as possible the spread of the deadly coronavirus received exactly the same dollar amount as senior members of the faculty.
Augustana College treats all people with respect and dignity. That is why it is such a wonderful place to work. Immanuel Kant would have been pleased with what happened at Augustana this year.
DAN LEE, a regular columnist, is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.