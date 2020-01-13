Column: Too good to be true? It probably is

But while it's clear that students must be taught media-literacy skills, there are few teachers prepared to do so. Many people, not just teachers, tend to believe that their maturity and life experience make them naturally media literate — i.e., not likely to fall for fake news or bad sources of information.

A small 2011 study of the effectiveness of teacher training on media literacy found that eight hours of in-person training — quite a lot by the common standards of professional development — prepared someone to pass on such skills. And the study also showed that, like anyone else, teachers need systematic, direct instruction on media literacy, and it must be practiced over time.

The bright side is that it's not rocket science. For the average reader, becoming media literate is generally simple: Find some good sources, check bold assertions and be aware of any fine print, like the basis of an author's expertise or their potential financial interest.

Now, no one can check every fact in every bit of text they read, but a high level of skepticism is warranted in this time of newsy advertisements and active disinformation campaigns. If it sounds too good (or too bad) to be true, it probably is. And since those types of pieces of "information" are what drive clicks, views and "reader engagement," they've proliferated.