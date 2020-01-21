Column: Time for a gut check at FDA?

Today's Food and Drug Administration moves much faster than it used to. That may not always be a good thing.

A review of drug approvals by the agency from researchers at Harvard Medical School released Tuesday found that the FDA is approving drugs more rapidly with weaker evidence than it did in the past. That can be beneficial when it leads to needed medicines getting to market quickly, and I believe that's the agency's intent. As the study's authors highlight, however, this emphasis on speed and flexibility could be eroding standards. It may be time for a gut check.

The gold standard for demonstrating efficacy — and the surest way of winning drug approval — is to demonstrate success in large, well-controlled studies that result in a hard outcome. But there are faster ways to get to market. In 1992, Congress created the accelerated approval program, which can green light medicines based on "surrogate" endpoints that predict rather than confirm benefit for patients, or those that have shown a shorter-term benefit. It's one of several initiatives that have changed how the agency works. According to the study, 80.6% of approvals between 1995 and 1997 were supported by at least two pivotal trials. That number dropped to 52.8% between 2005 and 2017.