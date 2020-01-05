Column: Thoughts on impeachment

Because of a self-imposed moratorium, I haven’t written anything about what is happening in Washington for several weeks. There have been all sorts of other things that are far more enjoyable to write about. We do need to pay at least some attention to what is happening in Washington, however. This is our country, and what is happening in Washington is of great significance for all of us.
There is no reason to restate what many others have already said. Suffice it to say that there is credible evidence to suggest that President Trump did abuse the power of the office with which he has been entrusted. The transcript of the July 25 phone call released by the White House is a smoking gun if there ever was one. Whether this is a sufficient level of misconduct to merit removal from office is a different matter. More on that later.
When Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi submits to the Senate the two articles of impeachment that were approved by majority vote in the House of Representatives, the matter will be in the hands of the 100 elected officials who comprise the U.S. Senate. In effect, these 100 elected officials will serve as the jury to determine (a) if President Trump is guilty of the charges brought against him by the House of Representatives, and (b) if so, what the penalty should be.
Senators who participate in the trial phase of the impeachment process will be required to take a special oath, which is a juror’s oath rather than the legislator’s oath they all took when they were sworn into office. Rule XXV of the Senate Rules in Impeachment Trials specifies the language for this oath: "I solemnly swear (or affirm) that in all things appertaining to the trial of _____, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help me God."
Senators who regard the impeachment trial as a political exercise, rather than as a judicial process (and there are some on both sides of the aisle who fall into this category) will be guilty of gross hypocrisy and a huge measure of dishonesty if they take this oath while ignoring the requirement to do impartial justice.
One of the most egregious examples of this is none other than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has stated that he would "not be an impartial juror" but instead is working closely with the White House in order to secure an acquittal for President Trump. A strong case can be made for saying he should recuse himself from the judicial aspects of the proceedings.
In a court of law, it would be highly inappropriate for the foreman of the jury to work closely with the defense attorney in order to secure the acquittal of a person accused of a crime. The same is true here.
There is also a strong case to be made for voting by secret ballot to protect those who might vote in favor of removing President Trump from office from vindictive reprisals. Robert Alexander, who teaches political science at Ohio Northern University, believes this would be relatively easy to accomplish, requiring just a handful of votes by Republican senators to attain the majority necessary to put this into effect.
Professor Alexander notes that there is precedent for doing this, not in impeachment proceedings, but rather when electing a president. In 1800 and 1824, none of the candidates for president received a majority of the electoral votes cast, which left it to the U.S. House of Representatives to decide who would be elected president. In both cases, the voting was by secret ballot, resulting in the election of Thomas Jefferson in 1800 and John Quincy Adams in 1824.
Finally, in an impeachment trial, removal from office is not the only option. It is also possible that the Senate could enact a resolution of censure and leave it to voters to determine whether President Trump should continue in office. With the next presidential election less than a year away, this is an option that makes a good deal of sense.
DANIEL E. LEE is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.