Column: Thoughts on impeachment

Because of a self-imposed moratorium, I haven’t written anything about what is happening in Washington for several weeks. There have been all sorts of other things that are far more enjoyable to write about. We do need to pay at least some attention to what is happening in Washington, however. This is our country, and what is happening in Washington is of great significance for all of us.

There is no reason to restate what many others have already said. Suffice it to say that there is credible evidence to suggest that President Trump did abuse the power of the office with which he has been entrusted. The transcript of the July 25 phone call released by the White House is a smoking gun if there ever was one. Whether this is a sufficient level of misconduct to merit removal from office is a different matter. More on that later.

When Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi submits to the Senate the two articles of impeachment that were approved by majority vote in the House of Representatives, the matter will be in the hands of the 100 elected officials who comprise the U.S. Senate. In effect, these 100 elected officials will serve as the jury to determine (a) if President Trump is guilty of the charges brought against him by the House of Representatives, and (b) if so, what the penalty should be.