Column: This is homecoming to me

As the leaves begin to turn, the thoughts of students turn to pep rallies, bonfires, floats, games, parades, and dances. Homecoming is in the crisp autumn air. For current students, homecoming week is all about the present, about grabbing up every minute of excitement. What they don’t realize at the moment is that all those exciting minutes will one day turn into treasured memories. Those moments will represent the 'home' in the term 'homecoming.' Former students will feel a rush of nostalgia when they hear the band playing their school song and they will hope to reunite with some of the friends who helped create those exciting moments when they were still in school.
Rivalries between high schools within communities create exciting sporting competitions and encourage loyalty and spirit for one’s school. In the Illinois Quad Cities, the rivalries between the Maroons, the Rocks, the Panthers, and the Pioneers pack the stands for games. Superfans show up with bodies painted in red and gold, green and white, orange and black or maroon and white, waving flags of the same colors. The quality of the sports teams differs throughout the years, but the one thing I think we can all agree on is that Moline High School truly has the best homecoming parade. This is being stated by somebody whose very last drop of blood will be maroon, but sometimes the truth is just the truth, not an over-exaggerated, biased opinion.
The parade travels the avenue from MHS to Wharton Field House. Clubs and teams are interspersed with marching bands and brightly decorated floats. Float decorating is an activity I encourage for all high schoolers. It is a place where strangers bond over the gluing of poms or the twisting of chicken wire. It is an activity where kids from all backgrounds can participate. It takes no special skill, only time. There are people I know only because we sat side by side on the ground stuffing and fluffing napkins in chicken wire attached to the bottom of a flatbed. This year, the Moline/Coal Valley school nurses have been chosen to be the grand marshals of the parade. We are honored by this selection.
For me, the idea of a homecoming conjures up all the warm fuzzies. Of course, there is the nostalgia of school days where memories of friendships and young loves are etched in my mind like photographs, but all homecomings make me emotional. The television commercial that has the son sneaking into the house late at night to be home for Christmas has me weeping before the product it advertises is even mentioned. Videos of servicemen and servicewomen being reunited with their families take me to my knees with gratitude, and when I see any artwork depicting a homecoming in heaven it is a miracle I don’t drown in the volume of tears I produce.
I never understood the story of the prodigal son as a child, but once I had my own children I knew that I always wanted to be a place of refuge, of sanctuary, of welcome; of homecoming for them, no matter what.
When the circle keeps rolling around it feels like homecoming to me. My son sent me photographs of my two youngest grandchildren harvesting seeds from the orange cosmos that dance beneath his mailbox. I gave him the seeds to plant earlier this year. They are a flower that produces a sphere of seeds which are easy to pluck off and save to plant the following year. My father taught me how to do this, and I taught my son who taught his children today. It’s 100 years since my father was born and his great grandchildren are following in his gardening footsteps. The circle keeps rolling around. This is homecoming to me.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.