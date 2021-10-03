Column: This is homecoming to me

As the leaves begin to turn, the thoughts of students turn to pep rallies, bonfires, floats, games, parades, and dances. Homecoming is in the crisp autumn air. For current students, homecoming week is all about the present, about grabbing up every minute of excitement. What they don’t realize at the moment is that all those exciting minutes will one day turn into treasured memories. Those moments will represent the 'home' in the term 'homecoming.' Former students will feel a rush of nostalgia when they hear the band playing their school song and they will hope to reunite with some of the friends who helped create those exciting moments when they were still in school.

Rivalries between high schools within communities create exciting sporting competitions and encourage loyalty and spirit for one’s school. In the Illinois Quad Cities, the rivalries between the Maroons, the Rocks, the Panthers, and the Pioneers pack the stands for games. Superfans show up with bodies painted in red and gold, green and white, orange and black or maroon and white, waving flags of the same colors. The quality of the sports teams differs throughout the years, but the one thing I think we can all agree on is that Moline High School truly has the best homecoming parade. This is being stated by somebody whose very last drop of blood will be maroon, but sometimes the truth is just the truth, not an over-exaggerated, biased opinion.