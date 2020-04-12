Column: These lessons are not forgotten

And so the calendar moves: from Wednesday’s Passover, through Good Friday to today’s Easter and next week’s Orthodox Easter celebration. That spacing out of observances marks some important differences between members of the Judeo-Christian tradition; differences that have erupted in past persecutions and bloody wars which linger today in various forms of estrangement.
Whenever you trace those differences to their historic roots, you marvel at humanity’s genius for discord and enmity. Jesus’ ministry began within orthodox Judaism. When Rome finally quelled the ever-rebellious Jews by sacking Jerusalem, and Jesus’ brother, James the just, was murdered, Paul’s version of that ministry survived and spread.
Early on, some Christian zealots sought to distance themselves from the Jews to appear less of a threat to Rome, a distancing that morphed into centuries of persecution and slaughter. Then came arguments within Romanized Christianity, including which calendar to use for determining the date of Easter and —oh, yes — who was actually in charge. That accounts for, among other things, a separate Orthodox Easter.
Of course, that was just the beginning. Over the centuries, Christianity has divided and sub-divided, continuing to mutate and evolve until this day, in violent conflict over doctrinal differences for centuries until we just seemed to run out of steam. Thus we come to our largely secular society in which church attendance has declined, with the notable exception of the megachurches in which capitalism and Christianity have made a kind of accommodation.
This does not mean that there is less acknowledgement of divinity; just less formal participation in services. In survey after survey, Americans proclaim their belief in God, even if that belief does not always play out in practice.
Despite our religious differences — even a lack of belief — we all are unsettled by the absence of formal services this week and next. Easter online is a poor substitute for personal, collective celebration. On this occasion, at this time of year, we were accustomed — even at a remove — to participate in a sense of renewal. On the secular side, Easter sales and egg rolls helped mark a season in which the earth comes alive in spring’s growing warmth.
But in the grip of a coronavirus pandemic, the deliverance of Passover, the promise of Resurrection, even the prospect of an advancing spring — all are shadowed by an awareness of danger and the possibility of an untimely death. We stand apart, venturing out only when necessary, and then gloved and masked against a threat we but dimly understand but rightly fear.
It is an unsettling time, in which no one seems to be in charge. It’s not quite every man for himself, but close to it. The federal government has largely abdicated responsibility, leaving it up to individual states to work things out. Fortunately, some governors are up to the task, but not all. So the virus spreads unevenly across the land, losing its strength only where individuals stand apart in isolation, waiting for the threat to make its way through every city and county until it runs its course.
Living in the Great Depression, I was impressed by the way people took care of each other, sharing what little they had with those who had nothing. There were scoundrels who took advantage of the weak, but most citizens proved themselves to be decent and charitable.
As I grew up in our increasingly unequal and polarized society, I often wondered how we might behave in such another calamity. I feared that we had become hyper-individuals, focused on our own needs and desires, too obsessed by material things to be responsive to others in time of great need, unequal to the kind of quiet heroism required to serve the common good.
That calamity has arrived, sudden as a volcanic eruption, one spread invisibly over the whole globe. Now is the time to prove ourselves again. So far, the record is encouraging.
We hear and read of those on the medical front lines who are risking their lives to save others; of states willing to share resources with those in greater need and individuals routinely accepting the sacrifices required to preserve the nation.
We have no shortage of self-serving scoundrels in these troubled times; unfortunately, some in positions of power. But ordinary people are rising to the challenge, demonstrating that the lessons taken from Passover, Easter, and the earth’s ability to renew itself, have not been forgotten.
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
