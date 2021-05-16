Column: There still are gaps in Covid relief

Good for them! But the pandemic also created lots of financial losers, and these are the folks we ought to be worried about.

In fact, the three relief bills had lots of provisions aimed directly at the people who were most in danger of financial ruin. Pandemic unemployment benefits went to people who lost jobs or income. The Paycheck Protection Program gave a lifeline to businesses that were hurt by the pandemic, and provided an incentive to retain workers. Eviction moratoria prevented landlords from punishing tenants who couldn’t make rent, and so on. These bills weren't designed as fiscal stimulus, but as disaster relief — a form of retroactive social insurance aimed at making Americans whole.

The problem is, all that social insurance wasn’t perfect, and lots of Americans are in danger of falling through the cracks. The most obvious endangered group are those who failed to get the pandemic unemployment insurance benefits despite losing jobs or income. Pandemic UI was implemented by state agencies, which had limited capacity and little preparation. As a result, significant numbers of people who deserved to get the benefits were denied.

The U.S. government should try to patch this hole. People who deserved the special benefits but didn’t receive them should be able to petition the government for back payments (a new law could specify how much).