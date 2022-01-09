Column: There are no do-overs after a tragedy

While watching the news not long ago, I heard that a pedestrian was struck by a car and fatally injured down the street from where I live. The pedestrian turned out to be a young woman and a teenage driver was later identified, arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident/death.

This event brought back to memory an incident I was involved in many years ago. I was 25 and relatively new to the Quad Cities. While driving to work on a snowy winter day, I was heading down an icy stretch of road when three young boys ran out in front of my car. I hit the brakes and two of them were able to jump away from my sliding car, but the third boy froze and I slid into him, knocking him down.

I had been driving as carefully as possible under the treacherous conditions, but there was nothing I could have done to avoid hitting that boy. My car slid only a few feet before stopping, but by then, the boy wound up under my bumper and up against one of my front tires. He wasn’t conscious.

I was thankful that I hadn’t run over him, but didn’t think he should be moved until he could be medically evaluated. Since this was a time before cell phones, I ran to the nearest house and asked the resident to dial 911 for help.