Column: The wisdom of fair trade

Three weeks ago, I wrote a piece about Divine Chocolate candy bars but struck out when trying to find a place on the Illinois side of the river that sells these wonderful candy bars. Several readers brought to my attention places on the Iowa side of the river that sell Divine Chocolate candy bars. These include Natural Grocers on 53rd Street in Davenport; Michaels, also on 53rd Street in Davenport; and the SiS International Shop on 2nd Street in Davenport (right across the street from the entrance to the Radisson Quad-City Plaza hotel.)
Because I had a little Christmas shopping left to do, I stopped by the SiS International Shop to buy some Divine Chocolate candy bars to give to family members and friends. The shop sells only fair trade items, with a rich variety of products from many different countries. It’s a good place to go Christmas shopping.
One cannot live on chocolate candy bars alone, of course. One must also have ice cream. Fortunately there is a very high-quality fair trade option – Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.
Are you the sort of person who needs a cup of coffee to get going in the morning? There’s good news for you. A number of fair trade coffee options are available, among them Costco’s Kirkland Signature House Blend medium roast coffee. (While I have done research on Divine Chocolate candy bars and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, I have not checked out Costco’s fair trade coffee options because I don’t drink coffee, which means that I am a huge embarrassment to my Scandinavian family.)
In short, there are many fair trade products, all of them identified by the Fairtrade icon.
Fair trade prices are not arbitrarily chosen. Rather, fair trade certifiers typically have carefully-defined criteria that they use to determine what they identify as fair trade prices for various goods and commodities and for identifying the farmers’ cooperatives and other producers with whom they work.
Fairtrade Labelling Organizations International (FLO), a consortium of fair trade labeling organizations in Europe, Canada, the United States, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, defines fair trade as follows: "Fair Trade is a trading partnership, based on dialogue, transparency and respect, that seeks greater equity in international trade. It contributes to sustainable development by offering better trading conditions to . . . disadvantaged producers and workers."
The organization sets minimum requirements and progress requirements for participation in its certification programs. The minimum requirements are intended to ensure that:
1. Fair trade benefits reach the small farmers and/or workers.
2. The small farmers’ organizations and/or the workers have potential for development.
3. Fair trade instruments can take effect and lead to a development which cannot be achieved otherwise.
FLO further specifies progress requirements "on which producer organizations must show permanent improvement," with reporting to be done on an annual basis.
FLO issues fair trade standards for cocoa, coffee and other products specifying both the fair trade minimum price and the fair trade premium that participating traders are expected to pay for different varieties of cocoa, coffee and other commodities. The prices are based on a combination of market factors and the level of income necessary for cocoa farmers and others to maintain a decent standard of living.
The fair trade premium goes to a fund that is used to finance projects beneficial to the communities in which farmers’ cooperatives such as the Kuala Kokoo Cocoa Farmers’ Cooperative in Ghana (which produces the cocoa beans for Divine Chocolate candy bars) and other participating organizations are located, with allocation decisions made democratically on the local level by these organizations.
Projects funded by the fair trade premium include schools, clean-water wells, and many other things that benefit local communities.
The fair trade pricing system is not an act of charity. It is not a handout. Rather, it is all about fairness and lending a helping hand to coffee farmers, cocoa farmers and others in less developed countries who are working hard to secure better lives for their families.
And so this holiday season, and in all the days and weeks to come, make fair trade part of your life by buying Fairtrade-certified products. They make wonderful gifts.
DANIEL E. LEE is the Marian Taft Cannon Professor in the Humanities at Augustana College; danlee@augustana.edu.