Column: The wisdom of fair trade

Three weeks ago, I wrote a piece about Divine Chocolate candy bars but struck out when trying to find a place on the Illinois side of the river that sells these wonderful candy bars. Several readers brought to my attention places on the Iowa side of the river that sell Divine Chocolate candy bars. These include Natural Grocers on 53rd Street in Davenport; Michaels, also on 53rd Street in Davenport; and the SiS International Shop on 2nd Street in Davenport (right across the street from the entrance to the Radisson Quad-City Plaza hotel.)

Because I had a little Christmas shopping left to do, I stopped by the SiS International Shop to buy some Divine Chocolate candy bars to give to family members and friends. The shop sells only fair trade items, with a rich variety of products from many different countries. It’s a good place to go Christmas shopping.

One cannot live on chocolate candy bars alone, of course. One must also have ice cream. Fortunately there is a very high-quality fair trade option – Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.