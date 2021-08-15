Column: The waning days of summer

In ancient Greece it was found that the extremely hot days were when the star Sirius, the Dog star and brightest in the sky, would rise with the sun. It was believed to be the cause of disease, drought, mad dogs, sudden thunderstorms, unrest, boiling sea waters and souring wine. If we look back over recent years we see that some of those things have certainly been happening. I’ve recently been recalling last year’s derecho and civil unrest. Not having a dog, I can’t attest to their mental state and I have no wine to taste test, but I know that each year it gets unbearably hot right before school starts.

I have a theory. The last day of summer is September 22, which means we truly have more than a month of summer left despite all of our griping about it being over. I think Mother Nature hears all of us complaining that summer is over and she sets out to prove us wrong. She wants us to know that we are jumping the gun and rushing her seasons, so she sends a heat wave to announce, "Hey! It is still summer. Put the pumpkin spice away! See how hot it is? Do not rush my seasons. Go to school, enjoy the summer evenings and weekends I am offering you."

If we could all stop our whining (believe me, I am the biggest offender of this!) and go back to school with the excitement caused by slick new binders, the smell of sharpened Ticonderoga pencils and pointy, waxy crayons instead of complaints, maybe Mother Nature would calm down and cool off a bit. I know without a doubt that teachers and students in non-air conditioned third floor classrooms would be very appreciative.

Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.

