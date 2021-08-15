Column: The waning days of summer

Children, parents and school staff are bemoaning the end of summer. If you are not a student and you are employed in a non-school job you probably get sick of hearing us complain about going back to school. Think about how you feel late Sunday afternoon after an idyllic weekend, when the dread of returning to work Monday morning starts to loom over you. That is what those of us who have the pleasure of summer breaks are currently feeling. The good news is that for most people, it isn’t the work itself that is being dreaded as much as the end of the freedom of summer. The carefree, barefooted days of sunshine, swimming and laughter, intermingled with birdsong and ice cream truck music are hard to give up.
If you research the dog days of summer you will find the exact dates vary according to source and time period in history, but essentially they occur sometime in July and end sometime in August.
When I was growing up, I always thought the late summer days filled with extreme heat and humidity were called this because it was too hot for dogs to play. The dogs could be found lazing around under the shade of a big willow tree or the coolness of dirt under a porch. We, too, would search for cool places to play, dragging our Barbies or baby dolls to the shadiest part of a yard or the cool concrete floor of a basement.
I remember my mother saying that it was even too hot to swim on those days, which I always thought was ludicrous. I finally understood her statement when I was in a pool last week with the hot sun blazing down on my head. Dunking it into water that was as warm as my usual bubble baths provided little relief from the scorching heat.
In ancient Greece it was found that the extremely hot days were when the star Sirius, the Dog star and brightest in the sky, would rise with the sun. It was believed to be the cause of disease, drought, mad dogs, sudden thunderstorms, unrest, boiling sea waters and souring wine. If we look back over recent years we see that some of those things have certainly been happening. I’ve recently been recalling last year’s derecho and civil unrest. Not having a dog, I can’t attest to their mental state and I have no wine to taste test, but I know that each year it gets unbearably hot right before school starts.
I have a theory. The last day of summer is September 22, which means we truly have more than a month of summer left despite all of our griping about it being over. I think Mother Nature hears all of us complaining that summer is over and she sets out to prove us wrong. She wants us to know that we are jumping the gun and rushing her seasons, so she sends a heat wave to announce, "Hey! It is still summer. Put the pumpkin spice away! See how hot it is? Do not rush my seasons. Go to school, enjoy the summer evenings and weekends I am offering you."
If we could all stop our whining (believe me, I am the biggest offender of this!) and go back to school with the excitement caused by slick new binders, the smell of sharpened Ticonderoga pencils and pointy, waxy crayons instead of complaints, maybe Mother Nature would calm down and cool off a bit. I know without a doubt that teachers and students in non-air conditioned third floor classrooms would be very appreciative.
Anne VandeMoortel, a regular columnist, is a Moline school nurse, blogger, grandmother of five, Prader-Willi mother, serial hobbyist, and collector of people and their stories.