Column: The trip of your life

It wasn’t my plan to retire in the middle of winter and months into a worldwide pandemic, but that’s the way it happened. I enjoyed my job, but the impact of certain economic factors resulted in a number of casualties at my place of employment – including me.
Fortunately, I was both Medicare- and Social Security-eligible, so the end of my job became my retirement.
I wasn’t sure when I would have made the decision to stop working. Many of us are defined by the job we perform. When asked what we do for a living, it seems more natural to respond in the present tense than in the past tense. "I’m a regional sales manager for Acme Tires" sounds better than, "I’m retired, but years ago I worked in sales."
Retirement has its benefits, especially if your primary workplace goal was to retire. You’re now free to sleep late, attend movies in the afternoon, go for walks in the park, and feed the ducks along the Ben Butterworth Parkway. But how is that helping anyone but yourself? The good you could do for others is something that should continue to remain on your personal to-do list. Now you have all the time you need to volunteer.
Looking back on my own 40-year career, the highlights that first come to mind are the friendships I made and the way we worked together to solve problems and resolve conflicts. As a human resource professional, there were certainly some negative aspects to my job, but the best and most lasting memories of my work involved the coaching and counseling I was able to offer that helped to improve an employee’s performance and, in some cases, save their job. The good you do for others is a reward in itself.
All work involves some type of service to others, even if the people you’re serving are your co-workers. The work you do has a purpose and your employer is trusting you to complete your assignments to the best of your ability. Your level of success – both day-to-day and long-range – will depend on the enthusiasm you show, your loyalty, your dependability, and your dedication to your job responsibilities.
If work was all fun and games, people would be willing to do it for free. Work requires effort, and the knowledge, skill, and ability you bring to your job will help to make that effort more manageable – and will eventually help to map out your path to increased responsibility, vocational success, financial gain, and personal satisfaction.
Reflecting on my completed work life, I realize that the memories that endure are the ones I’ve helped to create. There will always be choices to make and there will always be consequences that result from those choices. Why not make the best choices as early as possible so that you can eventually look back with a minimum of regret and an abundance of pride? The metaphorical bed you’ll sleep in will be the bed you’ve made for yourself. That advice applies to a lot more than just the job you’ll have. It’s the kind of blueprint that applies to everything.
The road of life is not without its pitfalls. You’re both the driver and the navigator on that road and there will always be decisions to make. The bad decisions will see you hitting potholes, breaking axles, and perhaps losing your way. The good decisions will help to make your ride smooth, get you to your destination safely, and allow you to enjoy the beautiful scenery everywhere around you. Your drive begins with your foot on the accelerator and the steering wheel in your hands. Drive carefully and make it a fun trip.
Terry Masek, of Moline, is an occasional columnist for this newspaper. Tjmasek24@yahoo.com.