Column: The trip of your life

All work involves some type of service to others, even if the people you’re serving are your co-workers. The work you do has a purpose and your employer is trusting you to complete your assignments to the best of your ability. Your level of success – both day-to-day and long-range – will depend on the enthusiasm you show, your loyalty, your dependability, and your dedication to your job responsibilities.

If work was all fun and games, people would be willing to do it for free. Work requires effort, and the knowledge, skill, and ability you bring to your job will help to make that effort more manageable – and will eventually help to map out your path to increased responsibility, vocational success, financial gain, and personal satisfaction.

Reflecting on my completed work life, I realize that the memories that endure are the ones I’ve helped to create. There will always be choices to make and there will always be consequences that result from those choices. Why not make the best choices as early as possible so that you can eventually look back with a minimum of regret and an abundance of pride? The metaphorical bed you’ll sleep in will be the bed you’ve made for yourself. That advice applies to a lot more than just the job you’ll have. It’s the kind of blueprint that applies to everything.

The road of life is not without its pitfalls. You’re both the driver and the navigator on that road and there will always be decisions to make. The bad decisions will see you hitting potholes, breaking axles, and perhaps losing your way. The good decisions will help to make your ride smooth, get you to your destination safely, and allow you to enjoy the beautiful scenery everywhere around you. Your drive begins with your foot on the accelerator and the steering wheel in your hands. Drive carefully and make it a fun trip.

Terry Masek, of Moline, is an occasional columnist for this newspaper. Tjmasek24@yahoo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0