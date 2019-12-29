Column: The threat of drug-resistant microbes

All told, we drug-resistant microbes infect almost 3 million Americans each year and kill 162,000 of them.

Many of America's leading scientists want to develop new treatments to wipe us out. But they're struggling to attract financing for their work. The Food and Drug Administration has approved only one new class of antibiotics since the 1980s. As of September, drug companies were conducting just 42 antibiotics clinical trials worldwide. By comparison, they were testing thousands of experimental treatments for diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis.

Why isn't your scientific community pouring more resources into this fight? Frankly, the market discourages it. Developing a new drug takes more than a decade and costs more than $2.5 billion.

Normally, your pharmaceutical companies would recoup those costs by selling new medicines in high volume. But that sales model doesn't work for advanced antibiotics. Your doctors would only prescribe new antibiotics in emergency cases. That's a smart precaution, medically speaking — it minimizes our chances to evolve and become immune to the new drugs.

But financially speaking, those limited prescriptions sound the death knell for innovation. Drug companies wouldn't be able to sell enough doses to recoup their research costs, let alone turn a profit.