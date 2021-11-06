Column: The stress of a license renewal

Next in line is a 62-year-old woman hoping she has, in an overflowing manila envelope, all the right documents to secure a Real ID. She thinks of all the stories her friends have told about being turned away due to wrong documentation and the meter screams, "PANIC!"

Stress has always been abundant at the DMV, but since the pandemic began there are horror stories of the terrifically long wait times. The state has been gracious to increase online renewal opportunities and to grant extensions to one’s driver’s license renewal date, but that extension just gives procrastinators an opportunity to put renewing off even longer.

I have one more month left on my driver’s license renewal extension, yet I did it this week. I was so proud of myself, only two months past my birthday. Some of the pride decreased when I acknowledged that it only happened so timely by accident. I studied online when would be the best time to attempt to go to the DMV. Google told me which day of the week, what time of the day, and which part of the month. Out of the three pieces of advice only one of them fit the criteria the day I decided to “just drive by to check out the crowd”. The parking lot was sparse so I decided to give it a try. I expected to be sent home for better documentation to be able to get a Real ID.