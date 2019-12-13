Column: The stench of a dead cat

Since President Trump was elected in November of 2016, the Democrats have relentlessly insisted that "he can't claim immunity for his criminal acts."
So why is it that Joe Biden gets to claim immunity for his criminal acts? Democrats indignantly answer, "Because 'Fairly Honest Joe' is one of our 2020 candidates for the office of president."
During a Jan. 23, 2018, appearance before the Council on Foreign Relations, the former vice president unequivocally threatened to withhold U.S. military aid to Ukraine unless the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Hunter Biden's "involvement" with a Ukraine gas company was fired. A classic quid pro quo. Here are excerpts from that taped interview:
"I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee. And I had gotten a commitment from Poroshenko and from Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor. And they didn’t.
"I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. ... I’m going to be leaving here in ... about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time."
President Trump has been accused by a "whistleblower" of "threatening to withhold U.S. aid to the Ukraine." What Biden did is worse. And if you don't believe there was a quid pro quo in what Biden did, then as Bret Maverick would say, "You'll believe a guy who tells you it's raining, as you watch him (urinate) on your head."
The Democrats are quick to infer that President Trump wanted to "dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son so that he could use it in the 2020 presidential campaign against "Fairly Honest Joe." Never mind that Joe is only one of a herd of candidates vying for the Democrats' nomination, with no guarantee whatsoever that he will be nominated.
The Democrats choose to presume that the president is guilty of wanting information for an illegal purpose. But what if President Trump really had different reasons for wanting to know why Hunter Biden was being paid $50,000 per month to sit on a board of a Ukrainian energy company? What experience did Hunter Biden have in natural gas? What did he know of Ukraine? What if he was being paid $50,000 per month for doing nothing whatsoever useful on the Burisma board? What if that $50,000 per month was being paid out of the $1 billion of U.S. aid to Ukraine that "Fairly Honest Joe" was threatening to block?
In a recent ABC interview, Hunter Biden described his "qualifications."
Amy Robach, ABC News: You didn't have any extensive knowledge about natural gas, or Ukraine itself though?
Hunter Biden: No. But I think I had as much knowledge as anyone else on the board.
Robach: If your last name wasn't Biden, do you think you would have been on the board of Burisma?
Hunter Biden: I don't know. Probably not.
When was the last time you were paid $50,000 a month to sit on the board of directors of a giant company and do nothing? When was the last time your kid was hired to manage the affairs of a giant gas company when he knew nothing about gas or gas production?
When was your kid hired for $50,000 per month to work in a foreign country that he knew nothing about, and whose language he couldn't speak?
So could President Trump have had a valid reason to ask the Ukraine government to investigate how it was that the utterly unqualified son of Vice President Biden was being paid $50,000 per month for doing nothing?
But forget the what ifs. It is crystal clear that Joe Biden used the threat of withholding $1 billion in promised U.S. aid to force Ukraine to quash the Ukraine prosecutor’s investigation of Biden's son. By his own admission, Biden engaged in extortion.
This Biden affair has the stench of a dead cat, and the president has every right to inquire to see if U.S. aid was misused. So should we worry about rich men being elected to high office? Or should we worry about poor men who, along with their family members, getting rich while the poor man holds high office?
John Donald O'Shea of Moline is a retired circuit court judge and a columnist for The Dispatch-Argus.