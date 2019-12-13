Column: The stench of a dead cat

Since President Trump was elected in November of 2016, the Democrats have relentlessly insisted that "he can't claim immunity for his criminal acts."

So why is it that Joe Biden gets to claim immunity for his criminal acts? Democrats indignantly answer, "Because 'Fairly Honest Joe' is one of our 2020 candidates for the office of president."

During a Jan. 23, 2018, appearance before the Council on Foreign Relations, the former vice president unequivocally threatened to withhold U.S. military aid to Ukraine unless the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Hunter Biden's "involvement" with a Ukraine gas company was fired. A classic quid pro quo. Here are excerpts from that taped interview:

"I was supposed to announce that there was another billion-dollar loan guarantee. And I had gotten a commitment from Poroshenko and from Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor. And they didn’t.

"I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. ... I’m going to be leaving here in ... about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time."