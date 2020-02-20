Column: The speakeasy in the family room

It’s always precarious doing work on an old house. Once you pull up flooring, open up a wall, you never know what you’re going to find. You could find asbestos or rotted insulation. I even know someone who opened a wall to build an addition and found a family of squirrels.

The squirrels would come into the attic through a hole in the roof, find that it was even warmer if they migrated into the walls downstairs. The squirrels had nests and food stored in the walls. The only thing they didn’t have was a TV and the wifi password.

There are worse things to find in one’s attic than a family of squirrels, I suppose. It could be a family of skunks, or hyenas. I mean, you don’t often hear about people running into hyenas in the Quad Cities — but given some of the sounds coming out of the ravines at night in Rock Island, I would not be shocked to discover that hyenas have been immigrating to Illinois.

Fortunately, I’ve never discovered squirrels or hyenas during a home renovation. In our last house, however, we did discover somewhere between 200 and 400 empty liquor bottles in a crawl space. I did a little research, talked to some neighbors, and discovered that our home had once been a speakeasy.