Column: The right place for reform

Calls for various forms of reform seem to be everywhere. Normally, such calls would be welcome — for victims of people who have engaged in unacceptable behavior and for rules requiring reform.

But the current calls for “criminal justice system reform” give the misleading impression that our judicial system for dealing with criminal defendants is broken. The phrase “criminal justice system” triggers thoughts of how we treat people charged with crime in our nation’s courtrooms — how judges, attorneys and jurors conduct themselves in the effort to adhere to established principles that ensure defendants are treated with respect and dignity and in a manner best suited to ensure justice.

In short, the phrase may trigger thoughts about what occurs in courtrooms where judges are ultimately in control.

Fortified both by my experience and the specific principles that animate our system for coping with criminal justice, I believe that the judicial aspects of our criminal justice system are not only not broken, but also that they are the best in the world.

To determine what reforms those who call for change actually seek, I searched online. There, I learned that those calling for reform do not take issue with judicial proceedings at all. Rather, their focus is solely on issues over which judges have no control.

Reformers’ issues of concern include mass incarceration; high incarceration rates; prison overcrowding; bail elimination; recidivism; prison abolition; sentencing laws; mandatory minimum sentencing laws; truth-in-sentencing laws; Jim Crow laws; and juvenile justice reform.

Reformers also want drug policy reform and an end to the war on drugs. Other areas of focus include low socioeconomic status and lack of access to housing and employment; treatments for alcoholics and drug addicts; decriminalization of certain laws, especially drug offenses; problems related to reentry after imprisonment; racism in the prison system; racial profiling by police; police brutality; stop-and-frisk; “broken windows” policing; police predicting policy; and collateral consequences of conviction.

All the concerns for reform listed above are beyond the control of judges. By their very nature, those calls for reform require action by the executive and legislative branches of government. They require lawmakers to fulfill their role of creating laws, especially those laws that provide funds to achieve goals — the very goals reformers frequently seek.

In contrast, the role of a judge is to apply the law as created by the legislature. Judges have no power to raise funds. And they neither write nor revise the law provided by the legislature. In our tripartite system, bolstered by constitutional separation of powers and the checks and balances on the three branches of our government, lawmaking is the sole responsibility of our legislative representatives, restricted only by constitutional limitations.

Therefore, when reformers make calls to overhaul the criminal justice system, they should clarify that they seek executive and legislative reform, not judicial reform. That does not mean that judges are immune from criticism for errors or sanctions for wrongdoing. What it does mean is that everyone should acknowledge the legislature’s important role in making laws and providing the funds needed to achieve reforms. And they should acknowledge that the judiciary has no lawmaking or fundraising authority — or, for that matter, authority over the actions of prosecutors and police.

Such acknowledgments are necessary because, without them, “criminal justice reform” is misleading. To preserve the rights and freedoms we enjoy, faith in judicial proceedings is essential. It is imperative that we know we can trust the judicial system to do justice in a manner that is the envy of all who reside in freedom-deprived countries. We need to know that our judicial system, though created and managed by fallible humans, is indeed the best in the world.

Reformers, the news media and ordinary citizens have a special duty to seek and spread the truth. We must understand the power of words, especially when they are misleading. Together, we should demand proper focus on needed reform and on who is best suited to provide it. And we should fully appreciate and champion the enormous benefits provided by our judicial system in abiding by and safeguarding the constitutional rights so responsible for the freedoms we enjoy.

The legislature is primarily the proper focus for reform. But that does not mean that the legislature, such as the Illinois General Assembly, always acts properly and should be free from reform efforts.

Gino DiVito is a co-founder and partner of the Chicago law firm Tabet DiVito & Rothstein. He formerly served as a trial judge and as a justice of the Illinois Appellate Court. ©2022 Chicago Tribune. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0