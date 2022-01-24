Column: The problem with 7% inflation

On May 22, 2020, Joe Biden, the Democrats' candidate for president, appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box" and promised the American people, "Nobody making under 400,000 bucks would have their taxes raised. Period! Bingo!"
Then on Aug. 23, 2020, candidate Biden doubled down on ABC's "20/20" and pledged to every American that, "I will raise taxes for anybody making over $400,000. … No new taxes [for people making less than $400,000]; there would be no need for [any]."
To be perfectly honest, I don't give a fig whether Congress increases federal income taxes to 90% on billionaires, or imposes a 90% confiscatory tax on their wealth.
If a billionaire has $1 billion stashed in his savings account, or in gold bars or in stocks or bonds, and the government confiscates 90% of it, the billionaire should be able to still get on rather nicely with his remaining $100 million.
And if the billionaire is allowed to retain $100 million of his $1 billion yearly income, he'll still have a lot more money to spend than anybody I know, and will probably not need SNAP benefits and an EBT card.
But what I am concerned about is what President Biden and his progressive brain trust are doing to the poor and to those on fixed incomes.
If you voted for Biden, remember his promise:
"Nobody making under 400,000 bucks would have their taxes raised. Period! Bingo!"
The progressives, who have espoused Modern Monetary Theory, claim to believe that the government can create, or print, as much money as it needs to fund whatever program it sees as being worth funding, without any adverse consequences.
History has repeatedly demonstrated that so-called "economic theory" to be hogwash. Around 1700, John Law tried it in France. The result was the catastrophic "Mississippi Bubble." The Weimar Republic tried it after World War I, and it destroyed the middle and lower classes and opened the door to Adolf Hitler.
Chavez and Maduro tried it in Venezuela and turned the county into an economic basket case.
The truth of the matter is that inflation is a tax. It's a regressive tax. It is a cruel tax that hits the poor and those on fixed incomes the hardest.
To demonstrate that statement, consider that in September of 2021, the average monthly Social Security retirement benefit was $1,559. That sum included the 2021 cost of living adjustment of 1.3%.
Now, assume you were one of the people getting that $1,559 check each month during 2021.
You got 12 monthly Social Security checks during 2021. Each one equaled $1,559. But during that time the cost of goods and services increased. The Bureau of Labor Statistics advises that, "over the last 12 months, the 'all items index' increased 7.0 percent before seasonal adjustment."
By Dec. 31, 2021, your $1,559 check's purchasing power was reduced by 7%. Your $1,559 check could then buy only $1,450 worth of goods and services — if that.
Now in 2022, you will be getting a 5.8% cost of living adjustment — an additional $93 per month. So your monthly 2020 Social Security check will be about $1,692 per month. Sounds great, doesn't it?
Think again. Your 2022 $1,692 check will have a purchasing power of $1,450 + $93, or $1,543 at the beginning of 2022.
And if inflation in 2022 increases by only another 7%, your $1,692 check will purchase only $1,435 worth of goods and services by December of 2022. If, however, inflation increases to 12% for 2022, by December your $1,692 check will purchase only $1,358 worth of goods and services.
What is true for Social Security benefits, is also true for welfare benefits and wages. If your take-home wage is $2,400 per month today, by year's end, with 7% inflation, your $2,400 will buy only $2,232 worth of goods and services — if you're lucky.
It is true that inflation affects the income and wealth of a billionaire the same way. But if a billionaire has a billion dollars in the bank, and earns $100 million per year, even if his wealth and income are reduced by 7%, he is still going to come out better than you.
In truth, inflation is a regressive tax that affects everybody in the country. The super-rich, however, always seem to find a "life preserver" or two, thrown to them by their good friends in Congress. Otherwise known as "loopholes."
If you voted for President Biden and progressive policies, don't complain. You did this to yourself.
John Donald O'Shea, of Moline, is a retired circuit judge and a regular columnist for this newspaper.